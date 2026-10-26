Simon Rorschach explores the coming confrontation between the three great powers and the transnational network.

The struggle for the next world order is becoming a contest between two forms of power. One rests on territory, armies, industry, and governments that can enforce their decisions. The other moves through banks, trade routes, financial institutions, and political connections that cross national borders. The United States, Russia, and China represent the first model. Each possesses the means to build a vast economic sphere around its own sovereign center. Opposing them stands a transnational network of financial, commercial, and political interests that operates beyond the authority of individual governments. These forces seek different futures. The three great powers want to decide what happens within their respective spheres. The network seeks to retain influence across all of them, regardless of who formally governs.