Constantin von Hoffmeister on Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large Alexander Trofimov’s claim that the shift of economic and political power toward Eurasia has made multipolarity irreversible.

The West has failed to prevent the rise of a multipolar world, yet many of its political elites continue to resist the consequences of that transformation instead of adapting to it. According to Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large Alexander Trofimov, this refusal to accept a changing international order has encouraged a strategy of pressure, provocation, and conflict designed to slow the emergence of new centers of power. Rather than acknowledging that the era of uncontested Western dominance is drawing to a close, established powers increasingly seek to preserve advantages that were accumulated under a unipolar system.