Here are all the speeches and the full panel discussion from the Multipolar Press event, hosted by Rebecca Hargraves, in New York City on July 18, 2026.

Mainstream Dissident

Different utopian visions with one thing in common. Pushing against the prescribed normative system. May the best dissident ideology win. Adam, host of Mainstream Dissident and owner of MSD Media Works gives the first speech of the night in his first public speaking appearance.

Constantin von Hoffmeister

The unipolar hegemon is fading, presenting an opportunity for other global forces to rise in power, ushering in a multipolar world. “The future is Multipolarity.” Constantin von Hoffmeister, owner of Multipolar Press gives the second speech of the night.

Kenaz Filan

Dissecting one of the most prolific writers from our day, Kenaz speaks on a stark warning from H. P. Lovecraft. Kenaz Filan is an autodidact with a particular fondness for ancient History, current events, and the interplay between the two.

Zach Kidd

A people and a place. Nationalism is definitionally and inherently racial. In this no holds barred speech, Zach Kidd delivers a message of unity among one’s biological brothers. A prominent speaker on nationalism and historical revisionism in the modern day, Zach delivers the fourth speech of the night.

Panel Discussion

The future is rapidly approaching. Geopolitics are changing. This panel with Jim Jatras, Cameron Macgregor, and Constantin von Hoffmeister discerns who will come out on top. You won’t want to miss this heated debate. The future of the West is at stake. We must be prepared for anything.