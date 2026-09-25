Multipolar Press

Multipolar Press

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Feral Finster's avatar
Feral Finster
27mEdited

Russia doesn't have enough troops to man the entire front. American satellite recon detects gaps and Ukraine exploits these.

Another Russian fuckup.

"Ukrainian success in Lyman and elsewhere are also a testament that absent Russian mobilization, the callous, even barbaric Ukrainian practice of ‘busification’—the violent, sometimes deadly snatching of able (or not so able) bodied Ukrainian men from the streets to rapidly train and deploy them—actually works in generating tactical advantages for the AFU."

I've said this for years, and I have been called all manner of names. NATO methods are barbaric.

So what? They work.

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