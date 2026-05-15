Kaisarion on the decomposition of the Western order and the rise of a new historical epoch.

Thus is the hour:

From Washington, London, Paris, and Brussels stretch the tendrils of the Liberal World Order to every corner of the world; indeed, the regional spheres of the past are decades removed from the present intercontinental scale of politics. The true masters of the Liberal Order are corporatists and bankers who adhere to the Promethean-Satanic ethos of self-glorification, manifest as an insatiable pursuit of capital gain and sensory pleasure. Consequentially, every nation is required to profess a commitment to Humanism by way of Democratic-Republican governance while simultaneously assisting in the plunder of its natural resources. To disobey is to risk isolation, if not outright invasion, in the name of “freedom” and “human rights,” with only China and Russia capable of unilateral defiance. All critics of this economic imperialism are slandered as Communists.

Though possessing terrific military capabilities, the true might of the Liberal Order can be found in its various spy agencies, whose reach is nearly absolute. Under the guise of security, every citizen of the West is tracked at every moment, down to even which chair they occupy in their living rooms. When citizens attempt to exercise their constitutional rights in manners inconvenient or disruptive to the sanctioned narrative, the agents of the Liberal Order swoop in to interdict the initiative; this is accomplished by corrupting either the leaders or their message, or simply arresting or killing them and everyone else considered sufficiently threatening to the status quo.

Royals and the palaces which once stood as the literal foundations of realms are displayed as nothing more than tourist attractions. The only sanctioned heroes of the common man are the “celebrities” who are afforded absurd excesses and fall into two camps: pseudo-intellectuals who use inventive terminology to reinforce their bizarre theorems, and entertainers who champion the agenda. Masculinity itself is branded “toxic,” especially when the person is considered racially “White,” and the nuclear family is derided as an archaic hindrance to important social progress and development. All the past—defined as everything before the impetus of the moment—is taught to be “outdated” and “backwards” under the premise that time is strictly linear and perpetually improving from the primitivity of yesterday. Monuments that have endured hundreds of years of strife are labeled “offensive” and replaced by formless abstractions; masterful works of art are supplanted by smearings of color. All unwavering demonstration of spiritual conviction is besieged as “extremist,” and anyone who tries to uphold timeless values or unfashionable forms of identity is condemned as a Fascist.

As a means of placation, the masses are dazzled by flashing lights and optical sensations produced by electronic devices. Pornography is prolific and freely given to numb the mind and encourage the satisfaction of one’s carnal urges in the crudest and quickest manner possible. Those who are not indoctrinated are often neutralized through the ruination of their bodies. Cultural decadence has led to a slovenly baseline, and obesity is rampant. Virtually all food is contaminated through either unnatural additives or the plastic packaging itself, and precious few have the means to produce their own; in this hour, it is the corporations that mass-possess land and the means of production. To “treat” the symptoms of poor diets and habits, people are pumped with chemicals from infancy that permanently hamper the body’s natural processes. The Liberal Order requires that castration and strange alchemies are to be promoted and performed on all people at their fancy under the premise that not allowing a male to attempt to become a female, that is to say not humoring their delusions, is adjacent to murdering them.

Despite these many horrors perpetrated by the Liberal Order, broadly personified as the Evolian Tiger or, more recently, the sinister specter of Epstein, there is reason for hope and enthusiasm. The beast’s hubris spurned it to rampage wantonly and with increasing acceleration, which has led to a popular rejection that swells by the day. The masses have begun to realize the material excesses they are told to pursue cannot fill the void within. The oppressed comprehend their oppressors as the bourgeoisie now popularly labeled the “Epstein Class.” Identitarians of every stripe wrestle back into power over their respective spheres, both within and still more strongly beyond the West. Dawn may yet be on the horizon.