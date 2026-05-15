Multipolar Press

Multipolar Press

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Henri Mellett's avatar
Henri Mellett
1m

Within the limits of my knowledge, I feel that what many infected by the liberal virus experience as a frightening void has less to do with putative god shaped holes in our dna or the absurdity of commodity materialism, but the loss of the foundational dream of the Soviet Union, that has been wandering in homeless exile, waiting for the call to return, since the wall was brought down by a temporary upsurge of wide scale capitalist false consciousness as a result of the western imperialist class war against the rest of the world. Now the dialectical tide seems to be turning again, hopefully.

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Anna Maria's avatar
Anna Maria
1h

L' alba di un nuovo giorno e' prossima. Di certo fuori dall'occidente, vittima prima di tutto di una specie di letargia . Afasica e generalizzata,

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