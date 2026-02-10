Multipolar Press

Multipolar Press

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
TK's avatar
TK
1h

This is very interesting.

Does that mean that the language itself is a sort of structure that exists in the context between the two complex individuals? And you have to sort of predict the subjective context of the other person knowingly and deliberately to communicate?

Is this deliberate practice that becomes unconscious, or is this the high level conceptualisation of what people are doing without knowing?

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Constantin von Hoffmeister · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture