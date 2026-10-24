Multipolar Press

Multipolar Press

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Realist's avatar
Realist
1h

Very good, thanks for the accurate analysis of the European energy situation.

"Pierre-Antoine Plaquevent exposes how the severing of Europe’s energy lifelines to Eurasia is driving the continent into Washington’s grip, turning geopolitical war into an assault on European sovereignty."

The continent has been subservient to the United States since 1945.

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Feral Finster's avatar
Feral Finster
3h

Europeans like being slaves.

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