Crusader
15h

I couldn't agree more. It is refreshing to see such ideas being spoken about by others.

I see Ireland in the same way. A beacon that can guide the world forward. To break from the mould and create what Ireland was always supposed to be.

A new Ireland, led by those who embody the best values of its culture. Who understand the peoples history and struggle. A brotherhood linked by purpose and deed to save our Emereld Isle from the madness of modernity.

This change can only come from within. To save the spirit of Eire, it will take great visionaries to lead the lost to our promised land. A land free from foreign beliefs, free from foreign influence. A strong, spiritual, sanctuary for a sovereign people🇮🇪

Erin Go Braigh.

Crimson
13h

I spent a lot of time in Ireland growing up in the 80's and 90's. My parents and all my grandparents and great grand-parents are Irish. I was born in Canada.

The shocking degradation of my two countries has complex reasons in a sense.

But I feel strongly that the main two are a) the shocking neglect of both societies as the internet destroyed our children's morale en masse and b) selling our national sovereignty to globalists pitching a utopian dream, which has become a nightmare.

