Multipolar Press

Multipolar Press

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Realist's avatar
Realist
7h

"We cannot evaluate the October Revolution as either unambiguously positive or sharply negative. We acknowledge that it came at the cost of enormous sacrifices, but we do not regard it merely as chaos and destruction. We see in it not only a catastrophe, but also a historical necessity—an inevitable act of negation of the old world, inevitable because the mistakes had already been made and were leading towards catastrophe."

If that is true, what will transpire at the end of the demonstrably more corrupt and hegemonic American/Israeli empire? The American/Israeli empire affects the entire world in negative ways.

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Bruce J Kellogg's avatar
Bruce J Kellogg
7h

"possessing three key qualities that the old elite had lost: the will to power, a coherent ideology, and organizational discipline" I would say only two. The idea of a coherent ideology is very debatable and the post Soviet movie Burnt by the Sun is a good example of this. The only coherence was that it was an ideology of eating ones own. Today's hero is tomorrows enemy of the state.

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