Ahnaf Ibn Qais argues that Eurabia & Eurafrica emerged not through conquest, but absence, as tired Civilizations left cradles, deeds, & keys without heirs. What came after didn’t ask for permission, only shelter, & what remains now speaks many tongues in houses no One claimed.

1. 🧾The Treaty of Dust & Flesh🪶

No One signed it. No One announced it. It took hold where breath remained.

It wasn’t decreed. No banners rose. No continent awoke in protest or in awe.

The shape of things simply changed, not by rupture but by the soft erosion of names.

What was once German or French remained, but nobody knew what they meant.

A boy in Ghent answered to Ibrahim & ate sausage rolls before walking to mosque.

The world didn’t end. It was folded into another shape while no One looked.

A Tunisian courier knew every alley in Paris, though he’d never seen Carthage or sea.

The baker’s hands were Sudanese; the dough, Breton; the child who watched, neither.

At home, a grandmother heated chickpeas…

& rewound an old soap opera from before the war.

In Lyon, a nurse checked the blood pressure of a man…

Who once cursed mosques in letters.

His heart was failing slowly. He didn’t ask where she was from. He only nodded.

The hospital radio played a Chopin nocturne…

Followed by Algerian pop with equal indifference.

Out in the hall, two toddlers chased each other…

Between vending machines & forgotten pamphlets.

The change didn’t arrive on horseback or with verses of conquest or revenge.

It crept through damp laundry, ultrasound reports…

Whispered corrections in classroom grammar.

A Polish imam filled in for the Moroccan One…

Who’d moved to Düsseldorf for factory work.

They used the same prayer rug…

Though neither spoke Arabic beyond what was required.

The old calendar remained on the wall of a church no One unlocked anymore.

The last priest had moved to Lisbon. His key sat in a drawer beside the hymnals.

Outside, a Senegalese family unloaded groceries into a building…

Once reserved for widows of war.

Their youngest hummed a pop song in perfect Portuguese…

With a slight Saint-Louis cadence.

Nothing was taken. Nothing preserved.

Everything held just long enough to fade without complaint.

The border didn’t fall. It simply forgot how to distinguish names from service tags.

The West wasn’t extinguished, but inherited by those who could endure the cold.

Not through violence, nor pact, but by showing up & learning where the outlets were.

The West didn’t collapse. It missed its appointment & left the engine running.

A stranger parked it in the driveway & took off his shoes out of habit.

The curtains were drawn. The plants watered. The children enrolled in local schools.

There were no sirens. Only breath, & memory, & leases signed in cursive script.

& when a census clerk noticed the new names were longer than the old ones,

He marked it down without comment, then checked his watch, & went to lunch.

2. 🌫️Children of the Sun in the Fog🏙️

Where the fogs of the North met the birthrates of the South, & memory turned to mist.

A boy in Birmingham walked to school in the grey dark with toast in his hand.

His jacket was too thin for November, but he didn’t complain... he liked the cold.

“Your name is Yusuf?” the teacher asked. “Yes,” he said. “But they call me Joe.”

He spelled it both ways on his art project, just to be safe.

In Malmö, a mother scolded her son for swearing in Swedish on the tram.

He answered in Somali, or what remained of it, clipped & swallowed by snow.

“You’ll forget your tongue,” she warned.

He shrugged. “Nobody speaks it at football practice.”

She watched his face in the reflection, searching for her father’s jawline.

There was no uprising in these cities... only rent increases & waiting lists.

The immigration office closed early…

The mosque two blocks down now had an elevator.

In Amsterdam, a Dutch lady asked a Moroccan teenager where to find the best olives.

He smiled, pointed left, & told her, “My uncle imports them from Nador. Very clean.”

The fog came in every evening, curling through bricks & bus shelters alike.

In Cologne, it turned the cathedral ghost-white against a billboard for halal groceries.

A German retiree lit a cigarette & watched schoolchildren exit in loose uniforms.

One girl wore a scarf, the others didn’t. None looked particularly concerned.

In Vienna, a Syrian pharmacist answered an old man’s questions about blood thinners.

“I used to be a doctor,” the old man said. “Before… all this.”

The Syrian nodded. “Me too.” Then Silence, save for the label printer grinding softly.

They didn’t ask what “this” meant. It meant different things, & both were tired.

At a train station in Oslo, a Nigerian girl read Norse mythology in paperback.

She liked the way the gods failed... nobly, pointlessly, surrounded by ice & flame.

“Which One is Odin?” her friend asked.

She laughed. “The One who forgets on purpose.”

They missed the train while arguing whether Ragnarok was the end or just winter.

The cities no longer pushed back. They offered transit passes & tired bureaucracy.

The music in cafés changed slowly, without comment…

Like language on a child’s tongue.

Even the graffiti shifted...

Fewer slogans, more names, more hearts drawn around initials.

Police wore body cameras now. Nobody mentioned why.

Everyone had somewhere to be.

& still, life continued. A man bought onions in Bradford & asked for directions.

A girl recited the Lord’s Prayer with a slight Algerian cadence, unnoticed by the choir.

A landlord in Naples took euros & didn’t ask questions about papers anymore.

In the fog, it became hard to say who arrived & who remained behind.

3. 🏚️Inheritance without Ceremony🧺

There was no reading of the will. Only rooms left unlocked & drawers full of keys.

The house wasn’t sold. It was passed along in Silence, One unpaid bill at a Time.

A nephew moved in with his cousins, unsure who owned what, but needing the space.

No One cleaned out the attic. The old coats remained,

Buttoned wrong on wire hangers.

One drawer held photographs of a war no One living could name with certainty.

In Marseille, a girl swept the porch of a villa once registered to a colonial judge.

She wore earbuds & hummed along to a love song her mother had forbidden.

Inside, the wallpaper curled behind an old portrait of a man in military dress.

No One knew his name, but the frame stayed because the wall behind it was worse.

A neighbour waved through the gate, then lit incense & placed it near the mailbox.

“Is it for a funeral?” the girl asked.

The woman shook her head, “No... just a habit.”

In these neighbourhoods, rituals outlived memory, & repetition replaced belief.

What mattered was that someone still lit something, somewhere, for someone.

In Athens, a Somali barber shaved the temples of a priest without exchanging words.

The priest nodded at the mirror. “Good,” he said. “You do it like the old ones.”

The barber paused, then resumed. He’d never seen the old ones, only photos.

His father had cut hair in Mogadishu, beside a store that no longer stood.

The parish had few children now, & the choir sang in English to fill the pews.

After Mass, the priest typed the names of the dead into a spreadsheet & exhaled.

The candles burned evenly. The donations came irregularly. The walls needed work.

He blessed them anyway. It was what the office required, & what he could still do.

In Brussels, an Eritrean grandma taught her grandson to fold a Belgian flag correctly.

He asked why. She answered, “Because it is here, & it is yours, & we are polite.”

They folded in Silence. Then he asked, “Will we always be polite?” She didn’t reply.

Not out of defiance, but weariness. Some answers aren’t meant for grandchildren.

In Milan, a Tunisian mechanic fixed a Vespa while whistling an old opera tune.

His neighbour, once a tailor, passed by & nodded. “My father liked that song.”

“Mine too,” the mechanic smiled, though he meant a different version entirely.

The notes had changed, the words forgotten... but the tune remained almost familiar.

Inheritance meant keeping the light on in rooms someone else arranged, long ago.

It meant sweeping stairs that led nowhere,

Watering plants with names no One translated.

It meant saying thank you to a nation that had forgotten how to receive gratitude.

It meant living fully in a place whose story you could never retell, only continue.

4. 🕌Beneath Bells, Minarets Breathe🕯️

Where memory collapsed, devotion remained. & from within the Silence, something knelt.

In Rotterdam, the bells still rang on Sundays, though fewer people turned their heads.

The church across the street was now a library; its pews had been replaced by desks.

Teenagers whispered over textbooks where saints once wept,

Their voices low but unrepentant.

Near the altar, a sign read:

“Please Do Not Use Flash When Photographing the Frescoes.”

Next door, a mosque opened in a former furniture store with no windows in the back.

The carpet was new, though laid over linoleum…

That still bore faint impressions of chairs.

An old man turned to face the qibla with knees that remembered factories & frostbite.

He recited verses slowly, pronouncing each syllable like a prayer to stay alive.

On Fridays, the line of shoes outside grew long enough to cross into the bakery.

The owner, Armenian, watched the clock & smiled...

Business was better after the khutbah.

“I don’t mind,” he told his daughter, slicing bread. “They’re quiet. They buy. They nod.”

She shrugged & looked out the window. “I just wish they said hello more often.”

In Strasbourg, a bell tower stood silent during repairs, as no One funded it in full.

Across the square, boys kicked a ball against scaffolding wrapped in blue plastic.

One of them wore a rosary as an accessory, the beads bright against his hoodie.

He didn’t know the prayers,

Only that his grandmother whispered them before boarding the boat.

A Moroccan man in Vienna repaired stained glass windows…

In a monastery turned art gallery.

He used gloves & cotton swabs, careful not to disturb the older cracks.

The curator watched, then asked, “Do you believe in anything?”

He replied, “My mother prays. I work. Maybe that’s the same.”

In Oslo, a woman lit candles for her son who had left for engineering school.

Beside her, another woman adjusted her scarf & placed a tin of dates on the bench.

They sat in Silence for fifteen minutes, then stood & left in opposite directions.

No One else entered. But the room smelled of rose oil & burnt wax.

The call to prayer reached farther than before, carried by cold air & concrete.

It echoed through tram stations, across canals,

Between balconies strung with laundry & flags.

The sound was softer than bells, but more insistent... less majestic, more enduring.

It didn’t ask for reverence. Only acknowledgment. Only Time. Only space to remain.

In London, a girl memorized Qur’anic verses…

On the same street where her mother had danced.

Her uncle joked that the West was finally learning how to kneel again.

Her father said nothing, only asked that she be kind to the neighbours.

Above them, church bells rang faintly, but no One turned to listen.

5. 🏷️Surnames That Don’t Fit Forms📇

The child born after empire carries three names, none of which open the right doors.

In Malmö, a boy stood outside the principal’s office holding a folder & nothing else.

His birth certificate listed two middle names…

From grandparents he had never met in Morocco.

The secretary paused at the spelling,

Whispered each syllable beneath her breath, then smiled.

“It’s long,” she said kindly, “Do you go by something shorter in class?”

His mother had chosen the names carefully,

Fearing forgetfulness more than paperwork delays.

One belonged to a warrior, the other to a poet, both long dead before air travel.

In the kitchen at home, the names were said fully & aloud,

Even when no One answered.

Outside, teachers shortened them until they fit neatly on printed attendance sheets.

In Lyon, a girl named Fatima-Sophie won a prize for an essay on Voltaire.

Her father corrected the spelling of her hyphen at the award ceremony,

Then left quietly.

She didn’t mention her uncle, detained last year, or the bakery that closed in June.

Her friends called her “Soso” on weekends,

& tagged her in filtered selfies with the Eiffel Tower.

In Birmingham, a boy’s name filled the entire line on his application form.

His teacher, a British-born Bengali, circled it & wrote “condense for UCAS” in red pen.

At home, his grandmother mispronounced his name in Arabic,

& he corrected her gently.

“You’ll lose it,” she said. He shook his head, but didn’t argue.

In Naples, a Ghanaian father argued with a clerk…

About the spelling of his newborn’s surname.

“Why can’t you just use your wife’s?” the clerk asked. “It fits better.”

He replied, “Because it’s mine, & she carries hers, & this One will carry both.”

The clerk rolled her eyes, clicked once, & erased the last three letters anyway.

In Warsaw, a boy named Abdullah was nicknamed “Pope” by his Polish classmates.

It began as a joke. Then it stuck. He didn’t mind. He liked the sound of it.

His mother called him Habibi, his uncle called him an idiot,

& his passport called him nothing.

He answered to all of them, though he preferred the voice inside his headphones.

In Brussels, a Moldovan woman married a Senegalese man…

& named their daughter Samira Anne.

The hospital registrar paused, uncertain whether to file it under French or Dutch.

“Both,” she said. “Or neither. Whichever makes the vaccines come on Time.”

The nurse nodded. The form went through. The child was vaccinated.

The database accepted her.

The names that once opened gates now jammed scanners, confused teachers,

& lingered at customs.

No One pronounced them fully. No One wrote them by hand.

They floated, half-translated, in systems…

But they endured.

Misspelled, abbreviated, misfiled...

They endured.

& the children learned early that their name was never just a name.

It was a decision.

6. 🛏️The Kids Sleep Through Sirens🍼

They don’t dream of homeland or heaven. Only ceiling fans & school registration forms.

In Frankfurt, a toddler slept through a fire drill,

Arms outstretched, mouth open to the hum of dust.

The alarm echoed across plaster walls stained by boiled milk & peeling family photos.

His mother turned it off with a practiced motion,

Then returned to the rice on the stove.

Outside, her daughter skipped rope with a girl named Clara,

Who didn’t ask where she was from.

In Glasgow, a boy sat at the edge of the public pool,

Counting seconds before he jumped.

His father, working nights, hadn’t yet taught him to swim,

But he watched the others & learned.

The lifeguard asked his name. He gave it.

The guard nodded, misheard it, & wrote something else.

Later, the certificate read “Dean.” No One corrected it.

He tucked it into his backpack anyway.

In Seville, three siblings shared a bedroom…

Lined with football posters & folded winter coats.

Their mother hummed lullabies in a mixture of Wolof & Spanish,

Skipping verses when tired.

She used to hum them in Dakar.

She learned new endings from her eldest daughter last year.

None of the children remembered the original tune,

But they liked the part with the rain.

In Rotterdam, an Afghan boy traced cracks on the ceiling…

While the neighbours argued in Dutch.

He understood pieces now (shoes, heating, rent, noise),

But didn’t tell his parents what it meant.

His mother folded laundry in silence while his father muttered at a broken radiator.

The boy stared upward, hoping the crack would turn into a river, or a road, or a door.

In a suburb of Rome, a Syrian girl asked her aunt what their street name meant.

Her aunt didn’t know. It had something to do with a battle. Maybe from the Crusades.

The girl nodded, unimpressed.

She cared more about whether the Wi-Fi reached the balcony.

History felt like someone else’s wallpaper...

Old, peeling, & hard to remove without leaving marks.

In Leeds, a mother taped a school schedule to the fridge…

Beside Quran verses & cartoons.

She marked the parent-teacher conference in red,

& circled the halal day on the cafeteria list.

Her son asked if he could bring chicken nuggets in his lunch. She said no, but smiled.

He kissed her arm without thinking,

Then asked if he could wear his superhero socks again.

There were no bedtime stories of homeland or myth...

Only reminders about homework & snowboots.

The past wasn’t forbidden. It simply didn’t enter the room unless someone asked it in.

These children didn't mourn what was lost,

O)nly what was late, unavailable, or confusing.

They slept soundly in cities their parents still walked through like borrowed houses.

& when they dreamed, they dreamed of stairwells & buses,

Of corridors that smelled like rice & bleach.

The sirens outside didn't wake them. They knew they weren't for them.

7. 🏘️Nobody Moved Out📦

Only the names on the mailboxes shifted, while the curtains remained precisely the same.

“You’re not from here, are you?” the old man asked, pointing at the halal butcher’s sign.

The shopkeeper wiped his hands & smiled.

“I’ve been here fifteen years. That’s longer than my son’s been alive.”

The old man nodded. “Still feels different now.”

“Yes,” the butcher replied, “but the sausages are better than they used to be.”

In Antwerp, a Turkish woman planted tulips…

In the garden of a house built by Flemish hands.

Her neighbour leaned over the fence & asked, “How do you keep them alive so long?”

She laughed, brushing dirt from her palms.

“My grandmother whispered to her flowers, but I just use shade.”

The neighbour watched her work, then said, “I suppose that’s close enough.”

At the laundromat in Malmö, a Congolese teenager loaded towels…

Into a machine that rumbled like a train.

An elderly Swedish woman sat nearby knitting. “That song you’re humming... what is it?”

He paused, embarrassed. “It’s from TikTok. Some remix of… I don’t know. Drake?”

She nodded, then added,

“My grandson listens to that, too. I can’t make out the words either.”

In Marseilles, three men shared a cigarette…

Outside a barbershop with signs in Arabic & French.

One wore a Juventus jersey, One a suit, & One an old work coat stained with oil.

They spoke in a jumble of slang & laughter, until a boy passed by with earbuds in.

“Kids today,” One said. “Don’t even know where their mother’s tongue is buried.”

The man in the suit shrugged. “Let them forget. That’s how you stay here longer.”

A woman in Berlin leaned out her window to collect dry bedsheets from the line.

Below, a new tenant stood with a grocery bag & looked up.

“Are these yours?” he asked, holding up two fallen clothespins.

She nodded. “They were my husband’s.”

He handed them back gently. “I’ll bring you new ones next week.”

She hesitated. “Thank you. &… welcome.”

In Dublin, two boys kicked a ball through a narrow alley behind an apartment block.

“Offside, idiot,” One shouted.

“Nah,” the other said, laughing, “you don’t even know the rules.”

A man poked his head out from a window above & yelled,

“Try not to break the bins this Time.”

“Sorry, Mr. Connolly!”

“You’ll be more sorry if I have to fix them again.”

He disappeared, then tossed down two bottles of orange soda. “But here. It’s hot.”

In each building, the buzzer system still listed surnames in tiny, worn lettering.

Some had umlauts, others apostrophes,

A few were scratched out & retyped on masking tape.

“I keep getting your mail,” a neighbour would say. “You’re number 4B, right?”

“No, 4A,” the answer would come. “But I’ll take it & give it to her at the shop.”

No One left. Not really.

Only names shifted, only accents softened or returned on holidays.

The balconies held the same laundry. The dogs barked at the same delivery vans.

& in the hallways, the greetings grew shorter, but not colder.

“Peace,” One said. “Evening,” another replied. & both moved on.

8. 🕯️What’s Left After Replacement🛎️

No One remembers who lived here first. But someone still takes out the trash.

In Prague, the apartment door creaked…

As the landlord changed the name on the mailbox again.

He did it slowly, peeling off a faded label & replacing it with neat black ink.

The old tenant had died in hospice. The new One paid three months in cash.

“Quiet people,” the landlord muttered. “Like the last ones. Like all of them lately.”

The woman in 3C left food out for the cat that no One claimed.

She didn’t know who had started it, but continued anyway...

Morning & night, no questions asked.

A child asked, “Whose cat is it?” & she said, “It belongs to the stairs.”

The child nodded. That made sense. Some things weren’t owned, just kept alive.

In Lisbon, a cemetery held more surnames than the registry could spell correctly.

Some stones bore both crosses & crescents, others none at all...

Just dates & fading flowers.

A gardener trimmed weeds in Silence,

Wiping dust from inscriptions he couldn’t pronounce.

He’d worked here for twenty years.

His daughter studied architecture & said it was a good place.

In Ghent, a boy ran into his grandmother’s arms after school,

Holding a permission slip.

“It says I can go to the museum,” he beamed. “To see the old swords!”

She kissed his forehead & asked if he’d behaved. He had. He always did.

She packed a snack while reciting verses she no longer believed but still remembered.

A man in Sheffield repaired a kettle…

While his wife folded donations into boxes for Gaza.

“I wonder if we’ll be buried here,” she said.

He shrugged. “We pay the taxes. Let them bury us.”

She chuckled. “They’ll forget us. But someone else will water the garden.”

The bells rang on a Tuesday at noon, for no reason the neighbours could agree on.

Some thought it was a funeral. Others, a test. A few didn’t hear it at all.

Across the street, the mosque remained open,

Though Friday numbers were lower this year.

The imam preached about kindness in winter, & everyone nodded as if reminded.

No One spoke of conquest anymore. It had been too slow, too soft, too mutual.

Even the word “Replacement” felt brittle...

Too sharp for the quiet way rooms had filled.

The children didn't care.

They had homework & friends & usernames that changed monthly.

The elders no longer fought.

They prayed, they planted, they visited, they left the lights on.

There was no last stand. No final broadcast. No charter burned in defiance.

Only a receipt in a drawer, an outgrown pair of shoes, a light bulb unscrewed.

Down the hall, someone knocked gently, holding a letter meant for the old tenant.

“Wrong name,” they said. “But I live here now.” & the door was opened.

🧳 🏘️ The DOOM Cometh…! 📫 🕯️