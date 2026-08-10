Simon Rorschach argues that the new language of sustainability, demographic restraint, and technological management conceals the impulse of a powerful few to decide how many people the world should contain and how much the rest are permitted to consume.

Konstantin Malofeev, the Russian businessman, Orthodox conservative, and founder of the Tsargrad media group, has issued a stark warning about what he sees as the emerging politics of global depopulation. His argument about the “Golden Billion” begins from a simple observation. The rulers of the richest countries speak more and more often about limits: limits to population, limits to consumption, limits to energy use, limits to travel, limits to economic growth. At the same time, those who preach these limits rarely live within them. Malofeev points to a recent study proposing that the world population should fall to roughly four billion by 2200, helped by a global fertility rate of about 1.75 children per woman. He places this beside older arguments associated with the Club of Rome, the population politics of wealthy philanthropists, the private discussions of men such as Jeffrey Epstein and Peter Thiel, and the growing power of artificial intelligence. His conclusion is that these are not merely separate curiosities. They belong to a way of thinking in which human beings are treated as a burden to be reduced, measured, redirected, and controlled. The phrase “Golden Billion” gives this way of thinking a name. It does not require us to believe that a committee has written down a plan to kill seven billion people. The charge is both simpler and more serious: a small class that already possesses most of the wealth and power is building a world in which it will need fewer workers, tolerate fewer independent nations, and demand ever greater restraint from everyone below it. Malofeev is right to treat this prospect as a political danger rather than as an innocent exercise in scientific planning.

What if the “Golden Billion” is not a conspiracy theory, but the name for a political order already taking shape?