Multipolar Press

Multipolar Press

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Propaganda Girl's avatar
Propaganda Girl
6m

Much of this seems like florid rhetoric, and Americans like myself know little about North Korea due to likely phony propaganda. But the following rings true, “Kim Il Sung urged his people to reject mechanical imitation of foreign ways and instead solve their problems through their own creative efforts.” This rings true because the imperialists leave North Korea alone. Why would that be if these people were not sovereign in the strongest sense of the term? Russians could learn much from North Koreans.

Reply
Share
Fulton's avatar
Fulton
25m

Surely this is a joke.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Constantin von Hoffmeister · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture