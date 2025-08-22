Brecht Jonkers argues that as the West sinks into collapse and the “age of monsters,” its political irrelevance grows, while Asia, Africa, and Eurasia advance to shape the new global order.

Political developments in Europe and North America are demotivating, true. The political stasis resulting from the false contradiction between liberals and neoconservatives (who are essentially one and the same) is beyond frustrating.

But the good news is that the West is increasingly irrelevant anyway. It does not matter on the global scale.

Yes, people living in the West will suffer from societal collapse, and the looming threats of (techno-)fascism, total moral decay, post-humanism and corporate plutocracy are constantly there. And it is up to the people of the West to take up the fight if they want to prevent this from happening.

But the rest of the world won’t care. Asia will march on, Africa will march on, Russia/Eurasia will march on. Events in Europe or the US no longer dictate the fate of the world. The West quite simply no longer has the power projection to make its will relevant to the rest of the planet.

The main problem now is that while the old order has collapsed, the public mindset in the West is not yet ready for the new world to be born. Instead, we continue mucking about in the morass of grinding, continuously ongoing collapse.

This is, as Gramsci said, the time of monsters. No more veneer, no more smokescreens. Just rule by the openly immoral worst of humanity. Leaders of whom everyone knows they are evil, who even openly admit to being fundamentally evil, but nobody particularly seems to care anymore.

But, as said before, the rest of the world will advance regardless. Mainly the East and the Global South. While the age of monsters consumes Europe and North America, the modern iteration of ancient civilisations will take center stage in the world and herald in the future. World history moves in cycles, and the cycle of Western capitalist domination, which started around two centuries ago, is coming to a close.

This article was first published here.