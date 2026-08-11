The Future of the West in a Multipolar World
The paradigm shift is here.
The unipolar hegemon is fading, presenting an opportunity for other global forces to rise in power, ushering in a multipolar world. “The future is multipolarity.” Constantin von Hoffmeister, owner of Multipolar Press, gives his speech at the “Multipolarity and the Global Reset” event held in New York City on July 18, 2026.
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