Multipolar Press

Multipolar Press

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CelticJedi
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I have long admired ancient Japan and felt that after Dewey's "opening of trade" (mafia extorsion) Japan has been being undermined by the West ever since. With the defeat in WWII, the last opposition I felt was swept away. Sad. Loved your article!

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