Nuestra América explains how a sovereign state built for asymmetric war turns U.S. pressure into a strategic advantage.

The architecture of global power, built around coercive mechanisms and instruments of strategic discipline, continues to believe that intimidation remains an effective tool against sovereign states that step outside the cartography prescribed by Washington. Yet in Venezuela’s case, this illusion repeatedly crashes against a different reality: Venezuelan defense has been shaped for a scenario of asymmetric and multiform warfare, where conventional technical superiority loses its value and turns into a vulnerability.

External threats rest on an obsolete assumption: that technological superiority guarantees victory. They fail to grasp that Venezuela has developed—and continues to refine—its strategic capacity within a doctrinal framework that integrates electronic warfare, denial and deception operations, dispersed territorial defense, and a sociopolitical structure that turns the territory into an active actor rather than a mere stage. Twenty-first-century war is no longer decided by satellites observing from orbit, but by the ability to elude their gaze and disrupt their decision-making.

It is no coincidence that the military planning centers of the Russian Federation have prioritized, over the last decade, methods for neutralizing geospatial precision tools, fully aware of the political use of space as a platform of control. The Russian experience in Syria, in the Donbas, and later in the Special Military Operation in Ukraine has demonstrated that concealment technologies, spoofing, and satellite neutralization can turn the Western arsenal into inert metal. And Russian assistance is no rumor: the same specialists who sustain President Vladimir Putin’s doctrine of strategic protection have cooperated in strengthening Venezuela’s defensive apparatus. It is a direct bridge—one that unsettles and infuriates command centers still convinced of absolute dominance.

For this reason, any attempt to intimidate Venezuela is doomed to fail. One is not confronting an isolated or technologically helpless country, but a state prepared to fracture the Western military machinery’s dependence on cartographic exactitude and real-time synchronization. Tactical dispersion, unpredictable mobility, and geospatial dislocation are integral to Venezuela’s defensive design. A potential invader would lose control of its own systems before even understanding the terrain on which it was fighting.

Modern war is no longer determined by volume of fire, but by the ability to prevent the adversary from seeing, hearing, or communicating. In that domain, Venezuela holds a strategic advantage that is invisible and difficult to quantify. And if one adds popular cohesion, a historical sense of resistance, and the conviction that sovereignty is non-negotiable, the equation becomes irreversible: intimidating Venezuela is not only useless—it is, in practical terms, a geopolitical suicide.

The fate of nations is not decided in the laboratories of the Pentagon, but in the will of peoples and the strategic intelligence of states that refuse to be domesticated. Venezuela belongs to that historical category.

And that is why it will prevail.

Because it is prepared for the kind of war the enemy does not know how to fight.

Because it does not fight alone.

And because intimidation only works against those who are afraid.

And Venezuela stopped fearing the pathetic buffoons of the North a long time ago.

(Translated from the Spanish)

Follow Nuestra América on:

X

TikTok

Telegram