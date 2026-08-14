Multipolar Press

Multipolar Press

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IS IT PROPAGANDA?®'s avatar
IS IT PROPAGANDA?®
2h

The link to the book "Eurasian Mission" is broken, it shows a 404 page error.

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1 reply by Constantin von Hoffmeister
Abner Knight's avatar
Abner Knight
2h

"All world-improvers are Socialists. And consequently there are no Classical world-improvers."

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