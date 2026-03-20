Multipolar Press

Multipolar Press

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Roger Mitchell's avatar
Roger Mitchell
22m

This is a long, extremely deep discourse into the hidden layers of the onion which the public view has only barely scratched the surface. I had to skip over much of it, but read enough to open my eyes to a greater understanding of the spiritual significance of the biblical phrase found in Isaiah 14:14. "I will ascend above the heights of the clouds, I will be like the Most High."

Below is a copy of a segment from the article which, in my opinion, summarizes the thesis presented, with the last line the most revealing.

------------------------------------------------------------

"Many assert that the release of the “Epstein files” is intended to widen the frames of the “Overton windows.” What, then, is being slightly opened to us behind their shutters? What is at issue is a systematized program for casting down the human being and humanity to the very bottom of hell. This is, in essence, one of the final stages of the definitive dehumanization and elimination of the human being as a species.

The declared meaning of Postmodernism is the absolute and complete liberation (liberalization) of the human being, of his body, consciousness, and subconscious from the limitations of the Universal in the form of God, the Absolute, the Church, religion, verticality, hierarchy, Logos, morality, one’s own self, and so on—all the bonds of the human “lifeworld.” In this global trend, all integral structures were regarded as coercive and totalitarian, limiting human freedom.

The shadow of Epstein says to us today:

Here before you is the last impossibility! Transgress the final prohibitions! Rape, kill, eat children!

This is how Satan thinks and acts."

------------------------------------------------------------

"Yet you shall be brought down to Sheol, to the lowest depths of the Pit." -- Isaiah 14: 15

If, if, if God exists (I have no doubts about that reality) and if Scripture is used as our teaching tool of understanding the spiritual truths of His nature, then Isaiah 14:15 is a guarantee that the world envisioned by the Epstein Cult will not succeed and will eventually be destroyed. If man is created in the Image of God, then man will not disappear into the nihilism of nothingness, atomized forever, but will emerge from this battle victorious over the evil within our midst.

Reply
Share
Ανδρεας Δεντζερτζογλου's avatar
Ανδρεας Δεντζερτζογλου
1h

You talk about the problem, do you have solutions ?

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Constantin von Hoffmeister · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture