Multipolar Press

Multipolar Press

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Richard C. Cook's avatar
Richard C. Cook
5h

As an American with Irish, English, Dutch, French, and Native American ancestry with a half-African-American nephew and two half-Jewish kids, and being a Catholic by religion, I couldn't care less about your racial clichés. We are a mixing bowl and always have been. Race is totally irrelevant and meaningless. Plus last I heard we were all descended from Adam.

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