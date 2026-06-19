Edward Savage, The Washington Family , 1789–1796

In his book The Fate of White America, von Hoffmeister offers less a precise prescription for the future of the United States than an examination of different perspectives on the country, giving the reader alternative views and visions that should be taken into account in reflecting on America’s future. The author is a distinguished Spengler scholar, having translated or produced modern translations of that celebrated philosopher of history. What better man to consult on this subject than a modern disciple of Spengler, the late, great expert on the rise and fall of nations?

Von Hoffmeister organizes the book in a similar way to two previous works: Esoteric Trumpism (2024) and MULTIPOLARITY! (2025). It’s less a narrative than a collection of essays on the general topic examining the fate of the US through the lens of various thinkers, cultural figures and specific historical events. Rather than studying the fate of America through the author’s sole perspective, we get a kaleidoscope of views presented to the reader. So the US is examined in the light of diverse figures and ideas as Madison Grant, Spengler, the concept of Whiteness, Wyndham Lewis, multipolarity, the Western frontier, Lovecraft, William S. Burroughs, Archeofuturism and many others.

The author’s style of writing is certainly not in the school of the “sparse prose” of the Ivy League colleges, which has trickled down to the rest of the commentariat in the US over the past 100 years or so. Von Hoffmeister’s style is charmingly continental, with a kind of poetic sensibility rarely found in non-fiction books these days.

In the final chapter, the author examines the current state of Trumpism. Like many in the small group of European intellectuals who were pro-Trump, von Hoffmeister once had serious hopes for Trump. His view now is more negative. The author does not resort to invective, but like this reviewer, his view of the US President is much less sanguine. Once again, von Hoffmeister produces another work which is the product of an agile mind, conversant with many different currents of thought. It’s definitely worth a read.