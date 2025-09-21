Alexander Dugin declares that Emmanuel Todd’s prophecy signals the downfall of Europe’s liberal elites and the rise of the forces of the people.

Emmanuel Todd, currently the most reasonable French intellectual (if not counting the very best Alain de Benoist), just said: European leaders obsessed with regime change in Russia and Iran will very likely end up being replaced themselves very soon. The governments in Russia and Iran, and the economies of these countries, will only strengthen and gain new momentum.

Emmanuel Todd has recently been making predictions that invariably come true. No one can deny this at all.

He also suggests abandoning the terms ‘populists,’ ‘far-right,’ and ‘nationalists’ for those who oppose globalist elites and instead calling them simply ‘the forces of the people.’ ‘The forces of the people’ against the liberal globalist elites.

Todd claims that the elites’ attempt to redirect the aggression of the people dissatisfied with them against the Russians has completely failed. This theme does not work, and the more they try to stir up a wave of Russophobia, the more they are hated themselves.

He also noted that it is fundamentally impossible to gather the English for a rally, and if several million came out to protest against Starmer, it means Starmer is finished. Macron and Merz are finished too.

For Russia, confrontation with the liberal elites has only been beneficial.

Todd believes Ukraine has very little time left. Its rulers bet on the wrong side and lost spectacularly.

Todd very rarely makes mistakes, and even then only in minor details.

(Translated from the Russian)