Multipolar Press

Multipolar Press

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Speculum Orientis's avatar
Speculum Orientis
6h

Thanks for sharing. Great piece on an essential topic

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Leon Motta's avatar
Leon Motta
6h

Excellent. Reflections like these are vital, absolutely vital. Congrats, Cas!

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