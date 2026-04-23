A Tsar crowns His successor with a divine burden, casting rulership as a sacred struggle to preserve a civilization across millennia while resisting the temptation of godlike power.

This is an excerpt from Tim Kirby’s ULTRA HEAVY — Book 1: Edge of Empire.

If You are reading this, then it means that I am dead and that You most likely killed Me. Thus, the Throne with all of its terrible responsibility is now Yours. As Our glorious history dictates, even the greatest of leaders leave life with one titanic failure looming on the horizon—the lack of a worthy heir. If You are seeing these words within the midst and mist in Your mind, that means that You are that worthy heir. Either You defeated Me after senility consumed everything left of My being, or You were selected rightly from among the crowd of potent candidates by Me just before passing through death’s doorstep to meet Our Creator.

My dear Heir, our new Tsar, I wish You a long life and many successes! I both congratulate and pity You, for You have a long and brutal road ahead, carrying on Your shoulders by far the heaviest cross to bear of any human being in the solar system. Every day of Your reign, You will hear the cries of millions who assume in their hearts that You can solve their every problem with the simple wave of a scepter. They think that We are God made flesh, who can do anything instantly if We merely will it to be so.

But… although We may seem omnipotent compared to Our mortal citizens toiling in the fields and factories, We, with all Our might, are but ants compared to the glory of God Himself. The greatest sin of any leader is to overstep his bounds and foolishly declare himself a living god. This is the one sin of a Tsar that is truly unforgivable.

Ours is to fight evil and keep the 3,000 years of Russian history continuing on as far into the future as We can as the Katechon. This is Our Prime Directive. Nothing more than this can be done. Only God can create utopia. We can only beg Him for mercy and abide by His rules to achieve salvation in death, living in a flawed and sinful world.

This information that has been directly uploaded to Your consciousness is everything that You need to know to rule. We should start Your indoctrination to the Throne with a story that few if any know of besides Myself. It transpired not that long ago and is very telling about the nature of Our people, Our ideals and Your duty as the emperor of Our great civilization.

I have provided notes and redactions where I believe clarification or omission is necessary. Be aware that this historical account was compiled under My direct authority, meaning, it is from My perspective, as those directly involved did not leave a formal account of what transpired. But I shall tell You this: the Throne under My direct order monitored these events with great interest and I tell You that they are pravda as a whole, but istina at their core.

Since this information is directly in Your mind, it is hard to say if there is a formal beginning or end to it. These forms of uploaded data ultimately become amorphous within Our skulls. But I can say, and should repeat, that We have begun Your indoctrination to rule from the Throne with a story of one man who lost faith in Our eternal ideals. He lost faith in everything, and, more so than anything, he lost the will to live. The greatest moment of heroism is not triumph but that of utter despair, when a man rises to reject his misery, when he decides to take bold action regardless of the cost, when he stands to meet his destiny head-on.

This is a tale of heroism, great deeds, and the philosophy behind Our empire of 3,000 years in all of its many iterations.

Go with God, and do not take the decision to extend Your life for centuries lightly. This choice has many “drawbacks.”