Multipolar Press

Multipolar Press

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Realist's avatar
Realist
4h

Too bad the UN assembly did show the same disgust toward Trump's moral turpitude as it did toward Netanyahu.

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Rosa Maria's avatar
Rosa Maria
5h

This is like the League of Nations, useless after WWII. No protection in the Rape of Nanking, the concentration camps, the crucified POW, the comfort women ... note, I don't exclude the USA, they had camps too, for Italians, Germans, and Japanese, George Takei, known for being Sulu in Star Trek, wrote a book.

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