Ali-Mohammad Mohajer Nasser discusses how Lindsey Graham's death exposes an entire ideology of permanent war.

On the evening of July 11, 2026, Lindsey Graham—United States Senator from South Carolina, and one of the most relentless advocates for military confrontation with Iran—died at the age of seventy-one. The official cause was a “sudden illness,” but in Washington, whispers speak of other things. The FBI is reportedly assisting with the inquiry.

The tributes were predictable. Donald Trump called him “one of the greatest Senators ever.” Benjamin Netanyahu mourned that “Israel has lost one of its greatest friends.” In Tehran, state television anchors read the news with faint smiles.

But Graham’s death is more than an obituary. It is a diagnostic moment. He was the exemplary specimen of a particular political type: afloat on the sea, rootless, soil-less, and yet the most vocal defender of “civilization.” He embodied all the features of that species which, throughout history, has brought great destruction under great slogans.

The Crusader Without a Home

After September 11, Graham embraced the neoconservative doctrine with full conviction: the United States must intervene unilaterally, preemptively, and without hesitation in every corner of the world. He voted for the Iraq War, opposed withdrawal from Afghanistan, championed the arming of Ukraine, and, most obsessively, agitated for war with Iran.

In his last television interview, he declared that the United States would “obliterate” Iran if it did not submit to American control of the Strait of Hormuz. In Munich, he wore a cap reading “MIGA”—Make Iran Great Again. He called for unrelenting strikes on nuclear facilities, energy infrastructure, and everything he described as Iran’s “soft underbelly.”

But this was not strategy. This was ritual. Graham openly transformed politics into a crusade. In October 2023, he declared: “I am with Israel. Do whatever the hell you have to do to defend yourself. Level the place.” He advocated for what he himself called “a Hiroshima and Nagasaki on steroids” against Gaza. When confronted with the mounting toll of children’s deaths, he asked, without hesitation: “What is too many?”

In that question lies the whole truth: for him, death was a metric, not a tragedy. Iranian children, Palestinian children—and, to the same extent, the Christian children of Gaza—in his mental apparatus, they were not human beings, but data points for measuring the “success” of psychological warfare. He stood at a point where war ceased to be a political instrument and became a commodity of vicarious excitement, the same nihilism in which killing no longer even requires justification.

The Crusader Who Abandoned the Cross

But Graham’s contradiction goes deeper. He styled himself a “defender of Judeo-Christian civilization,” weaponized Scripture to justify unlimited war, and invoked the Book of Genesis (12:3) to warn that God would curse America if it withdrew support from Israel. Yet the very “Christian civilization” he claimed to defend was, in practice, the victim of the very policies he championed without reservation.

In Gaza, Israeli airstrikes targeted the only Catholic church in the city, killing three people and wounding dozens. In the West Bank, fires set by extremist settlers near the ruins of the fifth-century Church of Saint George reached the walls of that historic structure and its adjacent Christian cemetery. In Lebanon, an Israeli soldier destroyed a statue of Jesus Christ, while airstrikes crushed monasteries and church-affiliated schools. Across the occupied territories, reports documented 52 attacks on church properties, 28 instances of verbal abuse, and 14 cases of desecration of Christian symbols in 2025 alone.

And Graham’s response to all of this—the destruction of churches, the desecration of images of Christ, the persecution of Palestinian Christians? In July 2025, after the West Bank fires, he declared himself “deeply troubled” and called for the perpetrators to be punished. But in the same breath, he insisted he was an “unapologetic supporter of the State of Israel,” called Israel “the most tolerant place in the region,” and warned that the war must be “conducted in a way that maintains support within America.” In other words, his concern was not the impoverishment of Christianity in the Holy Land, but the potential erosion of evangelical votes in South Carolina.

Graham, who called himself a “crusader,” was in practice an enemy of the Holy Cross, not through open hostility, but through structural indifference. He had so thoroughly subordinated himself to the Staatsräson (unconditional support for Israel) that any assault on Christian sanctities, as long as it could be justified within the framework of Israel’s “strategic interests,” became a mere “collateral damage” to be overlooked. He defended not the churches, but the bombs that fell on them. He defended not the Christians, but the state that drove Christians from their ancestral homeland.

This was not a “moral lapse.” It was the inner logic of that hollowed-out “Judeo-Christian civilizationalism” that Graham represented: a civilization that no longer believed in the content of its own faith, and wielded the Cross not as a symbol of sacrifice, but as a political flag.

Two Masters: Money and Corruption

Graham’s career cannot be understood without recognizing the two forces that sustained it: the pro-Israel lobby and the military-industrial complex.

He received millions of dollars from pro-Israel donors, notably AIPAC. Netanyahu called him “Israel’s great friend”; Graham believed the United States should provide Israel with whatever it demanded, without conditions. He denied that Israel was committing genocide in Gaza and declared that God would curse America if it withdrew its support.

At the same time, he received over fifty million dollars from weapons manufacturers—Lockheed Martin, Raytheon, Northrop Grumman, Boeing. In 2023, he held the federal debt ceiling hostage to secure an additional eight billion dollars in defense appropriations. He openly boasted that the war against Iran was “a sound investment” to capture oil reserves, and that the United States would “make a ton of money from the slaughter.”

This is where the picture completes itself: Graham was not a pure ideologue, but a steward of organized corruption. He served two masters: a financial one (the Israel lobby and the arms cartels) and an ideological one (”Judeo-Christian civilizationalism”). And these two, in their entanglement, had turned him into a machine that knew no destination but “war for war’s sake.”

The Epstein Shadow

Graham’s name appears in more than one hundred documents from the Jeffrey Epstein investigation. In February 2026, a Democratic Senate candidate called on Graham to return campaign contributions from four billionaire donors linked to Epstein. Graham’s response was characteristic: he downplayed the controversy and urged the public to “move on.”

This connection is not a peripheral detail. It is the mark of the structural rot of the very system Graham represented. He was not merely a policymaker, but a node in a network connecting political power, corporate wealth, and crime. The same man who invoked God’s curse on those who abandoned Israel was financially entangled with a convicted sex trafficker. The same man who demanded the “obliteration” of Iran was nourished by wealth built on sexual exploitation.

The Failure of the Project, and the Death of a Warmonger

Graham died knowing that his life’s work had failed.

He had predicted the fall of the Islamic Republic for years. He had cheered the airstrikes that martyred Iranians. He had forecast the “imminent collapse” of the Iranian government. None of it happened. The Islamic Republic stood firm. Graham died knowing his crusade had been a strategic failure—that, despite all his firepower, he had not pushed that nation back one inch.

Here the fundamental opposition reveals itself: on one side, a rooted, organic, tenacious tradition that knows its geography as home; on the other, creatures floating on the sea, who come and go, and take root in no soil. Graham and his kind will continue to appear as long as money and corruption exist—with grand slogans, with “MAGA” and “MIGA” caps, with promises of “obliteration” and “civilization-building.”

The Comic Crusade of the Twenty-First Century

But history, in its bitter footnotes, has reserved a space for Lindsey Graham and his friends—a comedic, vulgar version of the twenty-first-century Crusades, in which the enemies of the Holy Cross of Christ—those who burn churches, destroy statues of Christ, and drive Christians from their ancestral homeland—have audaciously cast themselves as its defenders. Graham, who claimed “Christian faith,” in practice became one of the primary enablers of this persecution—not through malice, but through the cold, calculating indifference of a floating politician concerned only with evangelical votes and lobbyist money.

They float on the surface of history, not in its depths. And the end of all of them is the same: while the mountains of Zagros still stand, while Moscow and Beijing remain rooted, while the Eastern tradition—whether Orthodox Christian in Russia or Islamic in Iran—lives and is continually reborn from its own soil, they pass away, to be recorded in the history books as “a warmongering Senator” and “a great friend of Israel” (or, as many traditions would whisper, with epithets that bring shame), and nothing more.

The Telluric Truth

Here the great truth reveals itself: geography is destiny, not a slogan. Iran stood against the thalassocratic machine, not because of superior weapons, but because of roots sunk deep in the soil. The Iranian people “slaughtered death at the foot of the Absolute,” as their thousand-year tradition says. The Christians of the East—in Palestine, in Lebanon, in Syria—though a minority, are also rooted in that same soil, and their suffering, whether anyone pays attention to it or not, will be recorded in the memory of the land.

The Western war machine, with all its technology, could not break what it could not see: the soul of a civilization that remembers why life is worth dying for. And Graham, from the other side of the field, was a rootless, soil-less being, with no relation to the geography he claimed to defend and no relation to the Cross he claimed to defend.

And now, he is gone. The empire will find another successor—with the same slogans, the same money, the same corruption, the same cold indifference toward the sanctities of others. New crusades, with new faces, will be re-enacted.

But the Strait of Hormuz still stands. The Zagros mountains still stand. Moscow and Beijing stand. And the Eastern tradition, which is reborn each time from its own soil, will still stand as long as the soil exists, and as long as there are people who know how to dwell in it.