The Current Israeli Leadership Is Opening the Gates of Hell
A sacred axis tilts, unleashing chaos and divine reckoning.
Alexander Dugin calls the Holy Land the axis of world history and warns that Israel’s leadership, once seen as victimized, now leads the world into chaos through domination, desecration, and apocalyptic violence.
For all three monotheistic religions — Judaism, Islam, and Christianity — this is not merely territory or zones defined by the borders of a political entity. It is a mirror of world history. In the traditional societies of these religions, it was believed that through Jerusalem and the Holy Land passes a vertical axis linking the Heavenly, earthly, and underworld realms. The entrance to Paradise and the entrance to Hell.
The idea of giving Palestine to the Jews, which began to gain traction roughly a hundred years ago — and especially after the atrocities committed by Hitler during World War Two — seemed like a reasonable solution. Many nations had their own states, while the Jews did not. It was not merely about land but about creating an independent Jewish national state, which many, including Stalin, eventually accepted. This is how the State of Israel was founded. Yet the most crucial part of the UN’s plan to partition Palestine was overlooked: the fulfillment of a prophecy that holds absolute significance for the Jewish religion: the prophecy that after two thousand years of wandering and dispersion, the Jews would return to the Promised Land.
That is exactly what happened. The Holy Land was given to one religion: Judaism. The conduct of the State of Israel on this territory has evolved over time. Initially, global opinion was shaped by sympathy, as the Jewish people had recently endured unspeakable suffering. However, subsequent actions by Israeli governments have drawn increasing international criticism and concern. A fresh example: right now, a massive scandal is erupting in the United States surrounding the Epstein pedophile case, the bombings of Iran, the escalation of tensions with us [Russia], the assassination of Kennedy — and everywhere, the central factor is the State of Israel. Suddenly, it appears that American foreign policy is disproportionately shaped by the strategic imperatives of the State of Israel — no longer the benign entity but a hardened power willing to act with ruthless self-interest.
The State of Israel is carrying out an ethnic cleansing of Gaza, attacking the sovereign state of Iran to prevent it from obtaining nuclear weapons — while possessing them itself. It brings to power in Syria the executioner and terrorist al-Sharaa, and then, knowing his murderous nature, begins to bomb ancient Damascus. One must ask: to whom has humanity entrusted this territory — this mirror of the world? It seems that the current Israeli leadership is opening the gates not to Heaven but to Hell. In short, what is happening in the Middle East today is an exceedingly ominous picture.
The most important question: why did we, the representatives of the monotheistic Christian faith, surrender this land — sacred to all of us, both Christians and Muslims — into the full possession of the Jews? There were UN resolutions from 1947 stating that Jerusalem should remain an international city under international trusteeship. Yet the Zionists paid no heed to this and acted in a completely unexpected manner.
The transformation has been stark. A nation once universally viewed as a victim of historic atrocities now acts on the global stage with extraordinary force and strategic assertiveness. In the eyes of many critics, the modern State of Israel has pursued policies marked by covert operations, extraterritorial assassinations, and a willingness to reshape geopolitical realities through intelligence, influence, and preemptive strikes. Holy sites are bombed, governments are toppled, and regional balances are overturned — with little regard for international norms. It acts, many argue, with impunity.
This, of course, forces us to reflect deeply on the times in which we live. The religious reading of events unfolding in the sacred places of all three monotheistic religions cannot be reduced to oil, gas, hedge funds, oil prices, Bitcoin value, or any political machinations. We are dealing with something far more important and fundamental.
(Translated from the original Russian version on Katehon)
Editorial disclaimer: The views expressed in this article concern the political actions of a specific state and its leadership. They do not reflect hostility toward the Jewish people as a whole, nor toward Judaism as a religion. Criticism of national governments — whether Israeli, American, or otherwise — should never be confused with ethnic or religious prejudice.
Multipolar Press is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
The most astonishing fact is that the whole world (except israeli firsters in the US) is merely watching, totaly unable to react to any of this, Russia and China (both superpowers) included.
You mentioned Stalin accepting the creation of Israel: and yes, Stalin had a vision for Israel, and believed in the project, until the entrance of America. Labor Zionism had deep ties with the Soviet Union, and Stalin saw the Socialist or Labor Zionism, which is the one that actually builds up the actual state of Israel, and not the Anglo-Zionism, liberal and americanist, as the perfect solution for the diaspora fronts within the Soviet Union.
I would like to add that Stalin was, in fact, the first world leader to offer a territorial solution to the Jewish question within a socialist framework. In 1934, the Soviet Union established the Jewish Autonomous Oblast (JAO) in the Far East near the Chinese border, with Birobidzhan as its capital. The aim was to provide the Jewish people with a secular, socialist homeland, not in Palestine, but within Soviet territory. The project promoted Yiddish culture, not Hebrew, and deliberately excluded Zionist ideology. It was an attempt to solve the "Jewish question" through Marxist statecraft and centralized planning.
This was a state-sponsored territorial project, the first of its kind, predating the establishment of the State of Israel by more than a decade. However, it was largely unsuccessful. Few Jews were willing to migrate to a remote, swampy, and undeveloped region with no historical or religious significance for Jewish identity. Eventually, Stalin’s policies turned sharply antisemitic: Jewish institutions were dismantled, Hebrew was banned, and during the late 1940s, many Jewish intellectuals and political leaders were imprisoned or executed under charges of “cosmopolitanism” conspiracy, culminating in the Doctors’ Plot shortly before Stalin’s death.
Stalin did later support the UN Partition Plan for Palestine in 1947, and the USSR was among the first countries to recognize the new State of Israel in May 1948. Soviet-bloc Czechoslovakia played a critical role in supplying arms to the Haganah, which helped secure Israel’s survival in the 1948 war. But this brief alignment ended quickly when Israel refused to become a Soviet client state and aligned itself with the U.S..
This brings us to an important contrast: while Stalin offered a territory and a top-down state solution, another form of Jewish territorial nationalism had been developing from below, in Palestine itself.
While Stalin was promoting Birobidzhan, a very different socialist vision was flourishing in Mandatory Palestine: Socialist Zionism, a grassroots movement that combined Jewish nationalism with socialist ideals, was actively building a Jewish society on the ground.
The Yishuv (pre-state Jewish community) in Palestine was shaped largely by Labor Zionists, pioneers who saw the return to the Land of Israel not only as a national goal, but as a means of moral and social regeneration. They believed the Jewish people needed to be remade, into workers, farmers, and defenders, through collective labor, self-reliance, and secular nation-building.