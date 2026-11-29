Alexander Dugin argues that Trump’s weakening grip on power has emboldened Western globalists to prepare for a decisive confrontation with Russia.

December 2026 marks a crucial turning point in every sense. The period of Republican dominance in Congress and the Senate is coming to an end. It is also the final deadline by which part of our Russian elite had hoped to secure a ceasefire in Ukraine. Beyond that, it seems, lies only the Great War. The globalists on both sides of the Atlantic, NATO, and the EU, at least, see the situation in precisely these terms. Trump has been politically shackled, while Russia is supposedly “weak” and “bled dry” (in their mistaken assessment). The time has come, they believe, to launch a new offensive.

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If your enemy is preparing for war against you and openly declares his intentions, ignoring that fact is mortally dangerous.

There will be no ceasefire in December, simply because there cannot be one. None of the necessary conditions exist. Neither side possesses a decisive advantage sufficient to force the other to accept its terms. The situation is deadlocked. Meanwhile, two tendencies exist in the West:

The first is to continue the war on the assumption that Russia is “exhausted” (which is untrue). The second is to agree to a temporary ceasefire, which Ukraine would use to reorganize for a new phase of escalation, while Russia, “breathing a sigh of relief, goes off on vacation” (which would be suicidal).

For now, the first approach is prevailing. Both are unacceptable to us, since neither offers any prospect of a resolution that would satisfy our interests.

This follows mathematically from the overall balance of power and the situation on the battlefield. Nevertheless, part of the Russian elite continues to cling stubbornly to the hope of “peace just around the corner.”

It is better to face the truth and calmly prepare for the Great War, without even waiting for December to pass. Otherwise, an entire month will simply be wasted when it should be devoted to the urgent measures that must be taken.

Right now.

(Translated from the Russian)