Alexander Dugin on Ali Larijani’s martyrdom, the philosophy of sacrifice, and the war for the future of the world.

The Iranian leader Ali Larijani has been killed by the American–Israeli coalition.

Once again, “the unit did not notice the loss of a fighter.”

Iran gives humanity a lesson in true anthropology: the individual does not count; what matters is the person. The person is the one who is ready to die for the Idea. The Idea will find new individuals who will rise to defend it and become persons. This is immortality in the Idea—in God, in Truth.

A human being begins to mean something only when he straightens himself into an arrow flying towards the sky. Otherwise he is a worm.

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Iran is a civilization of light. It consists of souls standing vertically. One replaces another in an absolute war of light.

In Islamic mysticism, the individual (nafs) is regarded as “the devil within.” Only the one who has overcome it is truly human.

The wonderful Iranian philosopher Ali Larijani (I spoke with him for many hours about angels, immortality, and the luminous man) has been killed. Not in a bunker, not in a shelter. He went to visit his children. There a Zionist missile caught up with him.

Yet another luminous man has taken his place: Saeed Jalili. With him, I also spoke for hours about the Fourth Political Theory. This is a war of philosophers. It is a war of Man against the enemy of the human race.

The United States and Israel are a coalition of hell. They kill. Yet God raises up new heroes in place of the fallen. New philosophers.

That is why philosophy is so important. And until Russia truly turns to genuine philosophy and to the depths of religion, we will not win. This is a sacred war. In it, the main thing is the Idea.

Netanyahu, who appears to be alive (though even that remains uncertain), showed U.S. Ambassador Huckabee a sheet of paper listing those already marked for assassination in the near future. Both laughed and joked that they have five fingers rather than six, as in the previous AI simulation.

The head of the U.S. counterterrorism department, Joe Kent, resigned in protest against the aggression towards Iran and against the fact that America is ruled by Zionists.

Alex Jones openly calls everything happening in the United States a “Zionist coup.”

Former opponents of Trump within the Republican Party, including Mitch McConnell, and even some Democrats are cautiously moving towards supporting him. It is telling that the ultra-Russophobe McFaul is also prepared to support him, expressing only the wish that Trump would begin treating Russia the way he treats Iran—and as quickly as possible.

Trump himself claims that “Putin is afraid of him.” This is of course untrue, yet certain moments in the absurd and ill-conceived “peace negotiations” over Ukraine between Moscow and Washington have given him grounds to think so. This is very dangerous. Any sign of weakness, even an imagined one, only further emboldens these maniacs.

As Trump loses his own supporters—whom he has thoroughly betrayed—he gradually gains the support of the most notorious globalist scum.

For Trump, the priorities are Iran and Latin America. He has already begun openly threatening intervention in Brazil, and he decided long ago to destroy Cuba. For now, he clearly does not wish to focus on Ukraine, although he is increasingly being pushed in that direction. For now.

The fear inspired by the early Trump, when he promised to destroy the globalists and thereby won the presidency, still lingers. Soros continues to press his networks to oppose Trump (Soros also hates Netanyahu). Yet Trump now pursues a policy of aggressive, militant globalism, seeking at any cost to preserve Western hegemony and the unipolar world. At some point, he will turn against Russia as well. Ukraine is currently outside the main focus of attention, which worries Zelensky, but this is temporary.

Our only hope now, together with China, is that Iran will endure and achieve its aims in the Middle East. This remains possible, though it comes at the price of immense sacrifice. If Iran falls, the West will descend upon us. China would be next.

However divided the West may appear today into five centers—Trump, the EU, England, the pure globalists, and Israel—on certain issues they act together. After all, they are all the West. Yes, we observe serious discord among them, yet a common denominator remains, and the restructuring of relations continues constantly. Russia cannot rely on the goodwill of any of these poles. All of them are enemies—only to varying degrees, in different contexts, and in different combinations.

Only now does the full depth of the immense crime committed by the Soviet-Russian leadership of the 1980s and 1990s become clear: they voluntarily dismantled the Warsaw Pact, dissolved the USSR as a superpower, and unilaterally abolished the bipolar world.

To this day, they have not received the judgment they deserve. It was a conspiracy against Russia—against the state, the people, and the civilization. At the time, it succeeded. It was a genuine regime-change operation and a seizure of power in the country by a group acting in the interests of a hostile state. No other interpretation of the 1990s is possible.

Putin began the heroic process of restoring our sovereignty. It has stretched over many years and has proven to be an extraordinarily difficult undertaking.

The more Putin insists on Russia’s independence, on multipolarity, and on the idea of the state-civilization, the more the West increases its pressure on Russia. The rising level of escalation reflects the strengthening of Russia’s will towards sovereignty. The West is unwilling to accept this. Its goal is to finish Russia.

In my view, it is time to change our attitude towards Ukraine. It has proven to be a very serious opponent. Yes, the entire collective West stands behind it. Yet much in this war also depends on its population. The enemy has turned out to be stronger than we thought. And we ourselves, clearly, the opposite.

At the same time, feeling its strength, the enemy intends at any cost to take our lands from us, while we are gradually shifting into a defensive position—leave us what is currently ours, and we will calm down. The enemy reads this unambiguously as weakness, and it only strengthens its determination to continue the war.

There is only one way out of this. Fundamental reforms within Russia itself. A clear identification of the centers of weakness, changes in personnel, perhaps even in institutions, and the full articulation of the war’s maximal goals: the unconditional capitulation of the Kiev regime and the transfer of all Ukraine under our strategic control.

If the current trends continue, such a goal will remain unattainable. That means we ourselves must change. We simply have no other choice. A wavering, defensive posture cannot guarantee any peace at all, let alone a long-term one. A new strategy is needed, along with a sharp strengthening of our power potential, including the spiritual dimension.

We have two examples from the twentieth century: the First World War and the Second World War (the Great Patriotic War). The first led Russia to collapse. The second led it to greatness.

In the First World War, the people were not inspired. In the Great Patriotic War, they were inspired.

Our negotiations with Washington, in their style and tone, bear no resemblance to the Great Patriotic War. They undermine the moral spirit of those who are wholeheartedly devoted to Victory. The inertial processes that continue from the 1990s also act in a suffocating way.

Ukraine has proven to be a tough nut to crack. All the greater will our Victory be.

(Translated from the Russian)