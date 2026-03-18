Multipolar Press

Multipolar Press

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Christoph Messner's avatar
Christoph Messner
3h

When you look at naked World Emperor Trump and his lapdogs in Washington DC you can’t help to wish that one big decapitation strike, executed by the grandchildren of the world renowned KGB, would finish them all at once. But at second view, keeping a leadership of dummies in America may turn out to be favorable for the establishment of a multipolar world order. Nevertheless, on third view, one must ask oneself: who actually is the remaining biggest enemy of the multipolar world order and Russia in particular? It is the brainwashing machinery in mass media which keeps not only the Western leadership but also the people there in permanent, anti-revolutionary dumbification mode. So, that’s where the BRICS’ agents have to focus on: war of philosophical intelligence against satanic dumbification machinery. The West’s data centers and mainsh*t Media studios and moguls need sabotage…..

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Dara's avatar
Dara
4h

Very good, so true. The men of Light of the sacred Iran (and Russia and everyhere in the inner realms) fighting the devil ones and their masses of brainwashed, corrupt, enslaved and epsteinian ones... Nur! May Ali Larijani be conversant now with Daria, and inspiring invencibly people...

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