Brecht Jonkers argues that Western “recognition” of Palestine is a cynical farce masking genocide and ongoing extermination.

Hypocritical Western governments now suddenly “recognising #Palestine” is a vain and insidiously evil charade.

They are 77 years late to the appointment, and millions of people have already been massacred in a continuous campaign of ethnic cleansing and genocide unseen in the world since the days of European colonialism in Africa.

At this point, Palestinians only control 7% of the entirety of historic Palestine. Seven percent, that’s all. All that is left to Palestinians is the Gaza Strip, which is currently being exterminated, with one third of the population having been killed in less than two years, and about 40% of the West Bank (the rest having been occupied by illegal settlers who work with impunity and with military protection of the IDF).

Yet the demonic troglodytes who call themselves European and North American leaders will now smile in the camera in front of a Palestinian flag and fall for a “two-state solution”.

What two states? The Zionist entity and the charred husk of what was once pre-1967 Palestine? With a population reduced to such an extent that it starts to mirror Ireland after the British deliberately caused a famine there in the 1840s?

There can be no peaceful coexistence with a group of people who thrive only on death, slaughter and land theft. And Zionists are exactly that kind of people. They won’t rest until they have sacrificed every single Palestinian on the altar of unadulterated evil.

The war didn’t start in 2023. And it didn’t start in 1967 either. It began in 1948, and ever since then Palestinians have been getting slaughtered. Every. Single. Day. This is a war of extermination that was planned as far back as 1919, when the World Zionist Organisation published its Greater Israel plan for the first time.

Mark my words: European leaders will use the “recognition” of the husk of Palestine under the powerless rulers in Ramallah as an excuse to ban and crack down on all sorts of continued support for the Palestinian resistance. “Why are you still protesting? We already recognised Palestine” will be their mantra as they ban any remaining form of dissent as “antisemitism”.

Simply “recognising” the charred husk of Palestine remaining won’t help the Palestinian people. It won’t stop the genocide. It won’t end the extermination of Gaza.

Only the full and total right of return for every single Palestinian in the diaspora that has existed since 1948 can bring a solution. The UN-mandated right of return for every Palestinian worldwide to decide what happens to their own country. But that, of course, is probably “antisemitic” to ask for.