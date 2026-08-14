Simon Rorschach reports that the AfD’s commanding lead in Saxony-Anhalt has triggered a desperate establishment campaign to prevent voters from delivering the majority they clearly want.

According to the latest polling commissioned by the very same activist network now trying to stop them, the Alternative for Germany (AfD) stands at a commanding 43 percent in Saxony-Anhalt. That is nearly double the support of the next-strongest party, the CDU (Christian Democratic Union, Chancellor Merz’s party) at 23 percent. The Left Party limps along at 13 percent, while the once-mighty Social Democrats (SPD) hover at a precarious 7 percent and the Greens cling to the absolute minimum of 5 percent. The newer BSW (Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance) sits at 4 percent and every other party is effectively irrelevant. In any normal democracy, this would be treated as a decisive signal that the public has had enough of the established order. Instead, it has triggered a coordinated panic among the usual suspects who have spent years dismissing the AfD’s voters as “frustrated,” “misinformed,” or worse.