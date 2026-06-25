⚔️ O Merrie England, Call on Mary ⚔️

Before there was England, there was Angleterre.

A fractured Christian land of chapel bells, abbey stone, scattered kingdoms, and stubborn men standing against the storm.

Then came the longships.

In the 9th century, Viking armies swept across Anglo-Saxon Britain with axe, fire, and raven banners. Northumbria fell. East Anglia was broken. Mercia bent beneath the heathen tide.

Only one kingdom still held.

Only one king remained.

Alfred of Wessex.

Driven from his halls, hunted through frozen marshland, abandoned by fortune, with no army left and no earthly hope in sight, Alfred did what Christian kings have always done in history’s darkest hours:

He knelt.

From that despair came one of the great turning points in English history.

This song is a martial folk anthem about faith, kingship, sacrifice, and the birth of a nation—not merely the survival of Wessex, but the forging of England itself.

Inspired by the memory of King Alfred the Great, the Christian resistance against the Viking invasions, the spirit of Merrie England, and the enduring truth that civilizations are not preserved by institutions alone, but by men willing to kneel, pray, and stand.

Musically, this piece draws on medieval English battle-folk traditions with aggressive rhythmic cellos, ancient lyre textures, bone and wooden flute, martial war horn, harmonic male choir, and a powerful British tenor lead.

For those who remember what was built…

For those who believe it may yet rise again.

⚔️ If this song stirred something in you, share it with someone who still remembers.

Who is Hussarborn?

Hussarborn is a musical project dedicated to resurrecting the memory of forgotten heroes, lost civilizations, Christian resistance, sacred history, and the martial spirit that once shaped nations. Through historical ballads, epic folk compositions, and cinematic storytelling, Hussarborn seeks to breathe life into the past—not as nostalgia, but as memory with purpose.