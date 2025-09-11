Multipolar Press

Multipolar Press

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Matthew Wahrer's avatar
Matthew Wahrer
11m

Was it Edward Gibbon who wrote in ‘the decline and fall of the Roman Empire’ about the gladiatorial games? They started out tame but by the end of empire were orgies of blood…

Welcome to the future🩸

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Roberto Luis Boselli's avatar
Roberto Luis Boselli
3h

Scary future in this analysis. God is in control. Nobody and nothing takes Him by surprise. Have faith and live the life

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Constantin von Hoffmeister
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture