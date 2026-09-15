Santander Wallaby traces Syria’s fuel revolt from burning highways to a wider crisis of bread, energy, and political instability stretching across the Global South.

Nearly a billion people live inside the same gathering pressure system, though their governments still speak as if each crisis were separate. Wheat has risen by roughly a quarter. Nitrogen fertilizer follows the price of natural gas. Diesel climbs, and every truck carries that increase into the price of bread. Shipping routes shift or close, suppliers disappear, and states already short of money must choose between subsidies and insolvency. Egypt has about 120 million people, more than half dependent on subsidized bread. Yemen has 44 million. Pakistan has 259 million. Bangladesh has 177 million. Afghanistan has around 45 million, 14 million of them already hungry. Beyond them stretches the Sahel: Mali, Niger, Chad, Sudan. These are different countries only in the political sense. They face the same underlying pressures: fast-growing populations, heavy dependence on imports, strained public finances, rising transport costs, unreliable supply chains, and governments with little room to absorb another economic shock. The intensifying Ukraine war has made this worse by forcing buyers to search for other suppliers. The war in Iran and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz add another layer of pressure. A civilization can endure ideology for a long time. It cannot negotiate with an empty granary.