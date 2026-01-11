Roman Emperor Marcus Aurelius, the most famous Stoic

James Doone on why the inner discipline of Marcus Aurelius and the Stoic sages still offers a hard, practical path to strength, clarity, and self-mastery in a chaotic age.

A gem cannot be made smooth without friction, nor a man perfected without trial. — Seneca, tutor to the tyrannical Nero

What unites an emperor of Rome, a teacher, and a slave? Well, dear reader: one idea, one way of life, one philosophy … Stoicism. This ancient Roman philosophy has given scores of men peace in life, tranquillity in suffering, mastery of life and the trials and tribulations that perturb them. Marcus Aurelius, Seneca and Epictetus are the three Stoic princes. Stoicism gives men practical tools to navigate their way through the jungle of life, and a set of mental maxims to fortify the redoubt of their minds. Armour for the psyche. Cast your mind back, fellow man of the European spiritual Männerbund, to ancient Germania; in a castra, the Roman military camp, in his imperial tent sits Marcus Aurelius Antoninus, adopted son of the deceased Emperor Antoninus-Pius, one of Rome’s greatest administrators. At night at his table he writes on vellum in Greek daily maxims to himself, which he calls Τὰ εἰς ἑαυτόν (Things unto Himself). To us his writings are known as the Meditations, to strengthen his virtue and goodness against the darkness that surrounds him, the darkness of the world, a world of violence, vice and immorality.

You have power over your mind, not outside events. Realise this and you shall find strength. — Emperor Marcus

Many of us think how great it must have been to be a Roman emperor: the power, status, wealth, women, wine and other materialistic vices of pleasure, but remember the Stoic maxim of our Emperor Marcus:

Alexander the Great and his donkey herder both died and the same thing happened to each man.

What use is gold or robes of purple or palaces of rich goods when all men, from the clay, return to the clay, equal in death? MORTIS. As Abbot Rafailo of Podmaine monastery in Montenegro says, “I don’t want to be a reed blown around by the wind, I don’t want worldly robes, I don’t want worldly palaces filled with living corpses and demonic dances, I want eternal life, that is why I fast.” Remember the words of our Lord and Saviour Christ in the Gospels: “For what will it profit a man if he gains the whole world, and loses his own soul?”

Truly, what good is gold and silver in the grave? We humans struggle always for more: more goods, more prestige, more silk clothing, and yet does this satisfy us? NO. Does materialism make us happy? NO. What makes a happy life? The life lived according to the path of eudaimonia, the path of self-improvement, of virtue.

The most important of the Stoic virtues are: 1. Justice, 2. Temperance, 3. Wisdom, 4. Courage.

Phronesis (wisdom) is about knowing when to choose one action over another, choosing the best of choices to achieve goodness. Sophrosune (temperance) is about choosing that which aids mastery over oneself: choosing the good, the healthy, the positive and avoiding the harmful and negative things in life. Dikaiosune (justice) is about doing good to others, honest dealing, doing the right thing always. Andreia (courage) is about being brave enough to do all these things and to have the strength to be virtuous. To be a Stoic is to accept that which is under your control and what is not. Choosing to eat salad rather than fast food is a choice that you, as a man, can make that is under your control, your health is, but at the same time, if you have a genetic weakness leading to a serious medical condition that is incurable, that is not your fault and it is outside of your control. Man cannot change the unchangeable, as a man cannot change the colour of the sky or the movement of the celestial bodies or the push and pull of the tide. This is beyond man. By accepting this, you shall find peace and strength, an awareness of what to exercise your energies on. I can choose what colour hat I wear but I cannot change the weather, so I dress accordingly and accept nature for the way it is, not the way I want it to be.

Every day be thankful for what you have, no matter how little, for there is always someone out there worse off than you. Life is unfair. Some fruit ripen, some remain on the branches and some rot and fall to the forest floor. This is unfair, but this is nature; accept this.

When you arise in the morning, think what a precious privilege it is to be alive, to think, to feel, to enjoy, to love. — Marcus Aurelius

A man who cannot or will not or does not want to be free from his hedonism is a slave to the passions. The chains are in his heart; he drags them with himself on his journeys. Free yourself from the bonds of the base animalistic part of your essence. Man is not clay only; he is also spirit and mind. The mind controls the body for the benefit of the spirit. Marcus, despite being the future emperor and a royal living in a palace, would often wear simple sackcloth, eat plain oats and sleep on the floor, to remind himself that all his power, riches and glory could easily falter and disappear, so he prepared himself for the peasant life. He practiced living how his people lived. It was common for emperors or generals, when receiving a triumph, to have, while riding on their chariot through the streets of Rome, a slave to stand by them and whisper in their ear, Remember you are mortal, to remind them they shall die.

Seneca, the other of the three Stoic princes as I call them, was a statesman, tutor and literatus whose books are prime reading for any gent: Letter to a Stoic, De Vita Beata (On the Happy Life), De Otio (On Leisure), De Tranquillitate Animi (On the Tranquillity of Mind), De Brevitate Vitæ (On the Shortness of Life), De Consolatione ad Polybium (To Polybius, On consolation), De Clementia (On Clemency), De Beneficiis (On Benefits), De Superstitione (On Superstition), De Providentia (On Providence), De Constantia Sapientis (On the Firmness of the Wise Person), De Ira (On Anger), and more. The other prince is Epictetus, a former slave who became a Stoic master. He wrote his Discourses.

To be a Stoic is to always remember the impermanence of life.

Death smiles at us all, but all a man can do is smile back. — Emperor Marcus

Do good to others, give charity and alms to the poor, clothe the naked, feed the hungry, give water to the thirsty, help the needy; this is the path of virtue, this is the Stoic path. Always remember you shall die; this is the warning that will keep you on the golden path: memento mori. The final Stoic practice is to journal, at night before bed, write your troubles, worries, expectations, wants, dreams etc. down, get them out of your head, free your mind from its turbulent chaos.

Stoicism is the path to greatness, to peace, to reality, and it is based.

Men are not troubled by events, but the view they take of them. — Epictetus

All you need is within you. Seek it out, be content with a simple life:

If you have a garden and a library, you have everything you need. — Marcus Tullius Cicero

We suffer more in imagination than in reality. — Seneca

Addendum

