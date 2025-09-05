Multipolar Press

Multipolar Press

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Minister of Propaganda's avatar
Minister of Propaganda
2h

Now is not the time to abandon Dugin’s work on multipolarity. Good on you for doing what’s right!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
youlian troyanov's avatar
youlian troyanov
1h

U da man 👍

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Constantin von Hoffmeister
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture