Oswald Spengler is remembered above all for The Decline of the West (1918-1922), yet his historical vision extended far beyond Europe. In late 1924, following a lecture to the German Oriental Society, he drafted this text as the programmatic introduction to a major planned series of books on the early history of Asia. Although he never completed the project, the outline was published posthumously in 1937.

Far from presenting a finished historical narrative or a summary of established facts, Spengler offers something more provocative: a wide-ranging research program. He deliberately sets aside the familiar European division of history into antiquity, the Middle Ages, and the modern age, arguing that these categories dissolve entirely when viewed from the broader perspective of Asia. Instead, he sketches three vast prehistoric cultural spheres that stretch across Eurasia and into the Pacific, explores the role of ancient trade routes and migrations as drivers of historical change, and insists that archaeology and material culture must take precedence over literary sources in reconstructing mankind’s distant past.

The text reveals a side of Spengler that is often overlooked. He presents the great upheavals of the second millennium BC—the Indo-Aryan migrations into India, the rise of the Zhou dynasty in northern China, the collapse of the Minoan and Hittite worlds, and the turmoil in the Near East—not as isolated events but as interconnected expressions of a single, continent-wide transformation radiating from the northern interior. Throughout the outline, he emphasizes long-distance cultural exchange, the enduring influence of prehistoric “culture circles,” and the deep continuity between primitive and high cultures.

Many of Spengler’s interpretations remain highly controversial, and subsequent archaeological discoveries have revised or refuted some of his bolder claims. Yet the text is remarkable, not because every hypothesis has endured but because of the sheer scale of its ambition. It attempts to move beyond the conventional isolation of individual cultures and peoples—the fragmented histories of China, India, Egypt, Babylonia, and the steppe nomads—and replace them with a genuinely Eurasian perspective on civilization, one that traces the movement of peoples, technologies, religions, and artistic forms across thousands of miles and many centuries.

What follows is not a completed history of ancient Asia, but the blueprint for one of the twentieth century’s most ambitious, and ultimately unfinished, intellectual undertakings: an effort to understand the continent as a single historical whole.