Alexander Dugin sent words of support to Margarita Simonyan. Today, the editor-in-chief of RT faces surgery; last week she was diagnosed with a serious illness. “There is a saying,” said Dugin.

Dugin posted his message on his Telegram channel. He emphasized that the life of Margarita Simonyan has been far from easy — on the surface, one success after another, one victory after another, yet tragedies coming one after the next.

“Perhaps that is the nature of life itself: we rise into the sky, only to crash into the depths of the earth — so that we might rise again,” Dugin noted. He added: “Right now, Margarita, who stands on the very front line of our civilization, defending it as best she can with all her strength, is enduring a difficult trial. Misfortune struck her husband Tigran Keosayan, and now Margarita herself has been diagnosed with a grave illness and must undergo surgery. A serious ordeal.”

However, Dugin continued, “there is a saying”:

Whom God loves, He chastises. Usually no one understands this. They think it is said only for consolation. No, absolutely not, it is not for consolation. This is the nature of God’s love. Nothing is heavier, nothing more beautiful. God presses us under His divine heel, like grapes, in order to draw from our souls something greater and more precious. Dear Margarita, all of us are with you now, with our hearts and souls. These are not words. This is something much, much more. We believe in you — you are needed by all of us. Overcome this illness, for we still have many battles ahead. Battles that we will, of course, win. Thanks to you, to your courage, and to all of us together.

What happened to Margarita Simonyan?

The day before, Margarita Simonyan announced her illness live on air, speaking directly to her audience. She also stated that her husband, Tigran Keosayan, has been in a coma for nine months. His condition remains gravely serious. How long Simonyan herself will remain in the hospital will depend on the outcome of her surgery. Now, in her own words: