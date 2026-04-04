Multipolar Press

Multipolar Press

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Plamen Galabov's avatar
Plamen Galabov
1d

A typical western view on the East European affairs and culture, based on prejudices and russophobia and garnished with a pinch of subtle "modern" pro Ukrainian bias! 👏🏻😀

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PFC Billy's avatar
PFC Billy
1d

Is this available with English dubbed in or as subtitles? Though it's certainly visually amazing without knowing WTF they're saying

https://youtu.be/xlSLiKvfrzE?si=qCFqVa9oNgrZ9KVd

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