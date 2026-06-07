Political discourse has become trapped in the endless churn of the news cycle—if you can even call most of it news anymore. There’s a genuine drought of close, curious examination of fringe topics that used to get real airtime in previous years.

We’re living through explosive technological change, yet meaningful coverage of developments in nanotech, CRISPR gene-editing, and other frontier fields is almost nonexistent—even as the companies behind them turn wildly profitable. Society is speeding toward strange new realities most people aren’t prepared for. SchizoFringe Radio exists to keep you right where the interesting action is: at the edge of the frontier.

Too much of what passes for public conversation is political theater. Genuinely fascinating information gets buried or waved away as distraction. The UFO files dropped in May are a perfect example. There’s no smoking-gun proof of extraterrestrial life in the documents, but they do contain genuinely intriguing revelations that mainstream outlets largely ignored before moving on. Our flagship segment, Down the Rabbit Hole, will dig into the most compelling parts of a story that fizzled out of the headlines far too quickly. With Spielberg’s Age of Disclosure on the horizon, the timing feels right to take another look.

The first episode of SchizoFringe Radio drops live on Sunday, June 14 at 6:00 PM UTC—a window that works well for both American and European listeners who want to join the live call-in segment.

For a taste of the vibe before we go live, check out our launch video below. Subscribe and hit the notification bell so you’re there when we launch. I’ll be answering superchats and taking calls from paid subscribers during the show.

SchizoFringe Radio is built to be fun and informative. We’ll also feature our Slop of the Month segment, where we wade into the cultural swamp and take a humorous look at the latest garbage in media, consumer goods, and politics. Consider it your monthly inoculation against the nonsense that makes your gears grind.

Geopolitics will, of course, wander into the discussion. From the fringes we keep a clearer bird’s-eye view of the world—where the strange and the political intersect and help us understand both a little better.

See you on the 14th. Bring your questions, your curiosity, and your tolerance for the weird.