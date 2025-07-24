Multipolar Press

Hartmut
Jul 24Edited

Germany, UK and Canada chancellors / prime ministers are all bankers, check their Wikipedias. It’s not a war between Russia and the West, it is a war from bankers against the gentile.

Ron Wilton
Jul 24

I suggest that the word Europe really means NATO but not necessarily 'all' of Europe.

Much to the chagrin of most, if not all, Canadians, like me, because our newly minted prime minister, who is only Canadian by birth, as he has U.K. and Irish citizenship as well, that we now, because of our p m's misguided apprehension of reality, he has fully endorsed NATO, and we will be a part of that misguided assault on Russia against our will and good intentions toward Russians.

I believe we will strongly resist the unfortunate actions of our new p m, as we usually do with all of our misguided politicians but I fear we may not be successful this time.

I believe NATO is broken, impoverished and on the verge of collapse and once, if ever, the group of Euro leaders that are warmongering ( Starmer, Merz, Macron, etc.) see that reality and will stand down before it is too late.

I also believe Trump's bumbling days are numbered and that will help calm the waters as well.

