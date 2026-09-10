Multipolar Press

Multipolar Press

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Joanna Martin's avatar
Joanna Martin
38m

Yes! It is foolish for any Country to be dependent on importations when they can produce their own. Russia is so huge - surely your own Peoples can produce EVERYTHING you need.

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सुरेश कुमार शुक्ल's avatar
सुरेश कुमार शुक्ल
3h

Elbrus is in motion. Isn't it?

http://www.mcst.ru/novyj-8yadernyj-mikroprocessor-elbrus-8c

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