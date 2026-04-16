Multipolar Press

Multipolar Press

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JohnSmith
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Dear Professor Dugin, your analysis also seems superficial to me.

In Italy, the old Communist Party had nepotism as a rule, meaning placing relatives in various organizational charts. The old Christian Democracy practiced clientelism, meaning anything and everything, as long as it brought votes and money.

In my analysis, clientelism seems more effective and more competitive. So much so, in fact, that nepotism has led to a general dulling of mind. What in genetics is called "non-breeding inhibition".

Perhaps we should consider training schools (like those of the diplomatic corps) and taking talent from universities and civilian life, and supporting them with a strong staff. Don't send them into the clutches of crocodiles.

I think one thing is important to understand: every minute a corrupt or imbecile remains in office kills people. They aren't just thieves, perhaps even stupid ones; they're murderers.

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