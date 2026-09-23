The Three Bogatyrs (1898) by Viktor Vasnetsov

Konstantin Malofeev on the state-forming ethnos.

A seminar titled “The State-Forming Role of the Russian People in Russia’s National Policy” was held at the Stolypin Center of the Presidential Academy. The Russian people are the foundation of our state-civilization. Having gone through the severe trials of Soviet de-Russification in the 20th century, they have the right to become masters of their land once again. Their state-forming status must not remain an empty declaration. It is time to turn words into actions.

At the same time, the best people in the national republics with whom I have ever spoken are calling on us, the Russians, to revive the Empire. After all, all these nations joined the Empire specifically seeking protection from external enemies—joining the great Russian state and the great Russian people. And when Russians become weak, danger looms over the entire state and all the peoples living within it.

The time of liberal phantoms is over. The legislative consolidation of the status of the Russian people is a complex state-legal task. But without its legal and practical solution, we have no future.

(Translated from the Russian)