Multipolar Press

Multipolar Press

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Luigi Tosoni's avatar
Luigi Tosoni
9h

Poignant thoughts

Reply
Share
Lou Cassivi's avatar
Lou Cassivi
4h

WOW! So powerful, so accurate, so timely!

Compared to Dugin and the scores of Russian intellectual journalists, academics, and politicians, I know nothing. What I sense, however, is an ever-growing global agreement with what he's saying, excluding our Western "experts," Johnson, Macgregor, Davis, Escobar, et al.

Increasingly, day after day, I find myself wondering wtf Putin is waiting for. As Dugin warns, Russia is quickly approaching that point of no return, with no visible, viable reactions.

Since 2022 I've personally hung this globe's existence onto Russia's success. If Russia goes down, so goes the world.

Right now I'm feeling much too uneasy.

My unsolicited advice to Pres Putin: shit, or get off the pot!

Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Constantin von Hoffmeister · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture