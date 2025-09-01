Alexander Dugin argues that Russia, India, and China form the civilizational core of multipolarity, whose alliance heralds the end of Western dominance and the birth of a new world order.

Russia, China, and India form a fundamental structure that is visibly changing the world order. Globalists have repeatedly tried to pull India over to their side, exploiting its border disputes with China. Russia, however, has always maintained excellent relations with both China and India. After the United States imposed 50% tariffs, India’s relations with Russia improved further, and at the same time a thaw began in India’s relations with China. This is precisely what multipolarity means.

The West is left only with money and currency speculation, with financial pyramids on which BlackRock rests, along with Larry Fink, the new head of the Davos Economic Forum. As soon as Russia, China, and India exit the dollar zone, the Western colossus with feet of clay will collapse.

Now it is important to transform the agreements between the three historic leaders (Putin, Xi Jinping, and Modi) into an ideology, a strategy, and a philosophy of multipolarity. This goes far beyond the level of individuals, even great ones. Multipolarity, civilizational sovereignty, and the rejection of recognizing the universality of the West (“Westernology”) must become the backbone of politics, industry, economics, education, geopolitics, and the financial system of these three countries, upon whose alliance the new world order will henceforth be built.

Profound multipolar reforms must begin in all three countries. Russia, China, and India are henceforth called upon to create an entirely new world. The West, meanwhile, will either have to change and find its place within multipolarity, or collapse like the Tower of Babel.

(Translated from the Russian)