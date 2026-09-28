Bob Hickok examines whether Rupert Lowe’s break with Nigel Farage is opening a more radical front on the British right, with Restore Britain pushing further than Reform UK on immigration and national identity.

Restore Britain is beginning to acquire something that outsider parties rarely possess at the start: an existence beyond the personality of their founder. Rupert Lowe remains its unmistakable center, but September has brought money, councillors, policy papers, local organization, and polling numbers that suggest the project can no longer be treated merely as the aftershock of his rupture with Nigel Farage. The newest development came on September 28, when James Bensly, a long-serving Conservative councillor in Great Yarmouth and former member of the council cabinet, defected to Great Yarmouth First/Restore Britain. His departure leaves Labour as the largest party on the council and gives Lowe another locally elected representative in the constituency he already represents at Westminster. Earlier in the month, Plymouth councillors Mark Hadfield and Andrew Crumplin, both elected for Reform UK in May, crossed to Restore Britain, establishing a small foothold for the party in the South West. Plymouth City Council now officially lists two Restore Britain councillors. These defections remain modest in national terms, but they indicate the strategy taking shape: not an immediate attempt to construct a conventional national machine from Westminster downward, but the accumulation of councillors, branches, candidates, activists, and carefully chosen local strongholds. Great Yarmouth is naturally the laboratory. Restore Britain is simultaneously Lowe’s national project and an experiment in whether a political movement built largely through social media can turn digital attention into durable territorial organization.

Can Lowe turn Restore Britain into the force that finally breaks Reform UK’s grip on the anti-establishment right?