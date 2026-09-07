Multipolar Press

Multipolar Press

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Zane Finley's avatar
Zane Finley
35m

Absolutely love this article, I have seen this in my own life and it is an accurate portrayal of the situation! Of course it had to be criticized by someone in a 10x10 cubicle and a Bolshevik education

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Louis de Sade's avatar
Louis de Sade
1h

There is a compelling idea at the heart of this essay: the victor may ultimately be conquered by the very political and economic system through which he conquered others. The suggestion that the descendants of conquerors can themselves experience cultural dissolution, impoverishment and loss of belonging has genuine force. Nevertheless, I find the wider argument unconvincing.

The essay repeatedly defends historical particularity, yet its conception of America is remarkably selective. It remembers Scots-Irish, English, German and rural Anglo-American identities, but says virtually nothing about the Spanish and French worlds that shaped enormous parts of North America for centuries.

This omission is especially striking because, without the decisive intervention of France and Spain against Great Britain, the United States might not even have achieved independence. French military, naval and financial assistance was indispensable to the American victory. Spain also financed and supplied the revolutionaries, while Bernardo de Gálvez’s campaigns prevented Britain from attacking the colonies from the south. France and Spain did not merely occupy peripheral territories: they helped make the United States possible.

Nor were their cultural legacies marginal. Spanish and Mexican communities preceded Anglo-American settlement across much of the Southwest, while French influence extended from Canada and the Great Lakes through the Mississippi basin to Louisiana. These histories also produced relations with Indigenous nations that cannot be reduced to a simple opposition between Native peoples and Anglo-American colonisers.

The absence of Italians, Poles and other European communities is equally revealing. These peoples arrived with distinct languages, traditions and historical memories, many of which were eventually absorbed into a generalised American identity. Their experiences would seem to support the author’s argument about the destruction of particular cultures, yet they remain invisible.

There is therefore a central contradiction. The author rejects the treatment of Native Americans as an interchangeable mass, but then employs their dispossession as a general metaphor for almost every people defeated or alienated by modernity. Vercingetorix, Anglo-Saxon pagans, Scottish Borderers, Confederates, Afghans, the Viet Cong and Russian soldiers are connected through a vague “family resemblance” that overlooks fundamental historical differences.

The closing reflections on Edward Curtis and the disappearance of communities are affecting. But the article itself forgets much of the America whose disappearance it claims to mourn. An argument devoted to defending the particular should recognise the continent’s full historical plurality, rather than reducing American history to Indigenous tragedy followed by an essentially Anglo-Celtic decline.

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