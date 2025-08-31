Constantin von Hoffmeister argues that Putin and Xi embody the formation of a multipolar dawn, while the West stumbles in the ruins of its fading dominion.

The stage ignites in Tianjin. Leaders arrive in formation, shadows stretching across the square. Putin and Xi stand at the center, two pillars rising from earth and sky. Around them gather Iran, Korea, the voices of the steppe and the desert, the mountains and the coasts. Europe watches through glass screens, trembling, crazily muttering the word “axis.” The word grows heavy in their foaming mouths, filled with dread, filled with envy. The empire of yesterday senses the empires of tomorrow. NATO turns into a memory, a tottering structure fading in the fog.

European ministers murmur about strategy, about symbols that escape their grasp. They read the gathering as an omen, a challenge, a storm rising against their order. Their temples are built on treaties and abstractions, yet this summit breathes with flesh and will. The axis becomes geometry shaped into destiny, lines drawn across continents, bridges built between civilizations. Europe recoils, seeing its reflection in this mirror, a pale and wrinkled figure aging under harsh light.

Western analysts in their towers scribble the word “skepticism.” They dream of cracks, of fractures among the gathered. They point at India, weaving with elegance, avoiding total embrace. They describe ambiguity, they measure influence, and they count cohesion. Yet each note exposes their fear of the unknown. Each calculation admits weakness. Ambiguity becomes a cloak covering the steady heartbeat of multipolar ambition. Doubt becomes confession. Their words attempt to bind fire into statistics, yet fire burns through columns of numbers.

The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) rises with ambiguity as its banner, and Europe cannot read its script. Ambiguity here is power, a shield that conceals unity, a mist that hides armies of thought. Multipolarity thrives in fluidity. Europe demands rigid lines, yet lines bend, rivers flow, and alliances arise. What they call confusion is flexibility, what they call division is harmony through motion. The summit reveals a truth they cannot grasp: power emerges through variation, sovereignty breathes through true diversity (not the fake Western kind).

Ukraine is both a battlefield and a symbol. Europe demands peace defined in Brussels, peace scripted by Atlantic hands. Russia marches with China, raising banners that proclaim another destiny. The summit becomes a torch burning through Western parchment. European commentators call it aggression, call it hostility, call it betrayal of their script. Yet betrayal means birth, and aggression means strength. A new diplomacy rises, written in the script of sovereignty, performed through the alignment of civilizations.

The West brands this as unfriendly, yet friendship belongs to equals. The gathering in Tianjin writes a new contract of equality, iron signatures etched on stone. Western peace becomes paper, while multipolar sovereignty becomes granite. Ukraine reveals the clash of texts, one written in fading ink, the other in blood and light. Europe calls for de-escalation, yet escalation means momentum, and momentum means life.

Across the ocean, America stares at its reflection on cracked screens. Analysts pronounce the axis deliberate, a push towards a multipolar world. They call it dangerous, they call it hostile, they mark it as a threat. Their words evoke the tremors of tectonic plates shifting beneath Washington’s monuments. Multipolarity is not a plan; it is an earthquake. Columns tremble, marble cracks, and the empire of one center feels the weight of many centers rising.

Washington fears the image of warmth between Putin and Xi. They call it optics, yet optics shape reality when empires waver. Smiles and handshakes become thunderclaps over Atlantic waters. Washington sees divisions between Europe and itself, and panic spreads like fire across cables. Russia steps forward, China responds with an embrace, and the summit turns into a festival of sovereignty.

In the American lingo, security becomes an incantation. Security means dominance, security means chains dressed as treaties. They talk about sanctions, about isolation, about containment. Yet sanctions have melted in the blazing sun, and hammers have forged new alliances from pressure. Isolation transforms into unity, containment turns into expansion. Every measure against Moscow becomes a bond with Beijing. Every decree against Tehran becomes an invitation to join the chorus.

The summit is seen as a risk, yet risk feeds history. Tianjin transforms into a furnace where risk creates empires. The Western vocabulary of danger reveals their terror of creation. They dream of peace negotiated by Washington’s hand, yet another peace forms in the East, born from sovereignty. A peace of civilizations, not of orders imposed from across oceans.

Europe and America see a threat, yet the threat becomes the dawn of freedom. Their own anxieties betray recognition: the world no longer belongs to them. Multipolarity rises as a storm and a song. Civilizations take the stage, voices layered, rhythms ancient and new. Each voice adds weight to the chorus, each handshake adds resonance to the march.

The SCO summit in Tianjin is an epic and a prophecy. The falling Western empire gazes upon it with unease, yet unease signals recognition of truth. Multipolarity is not a debate, not a negotiation, not a projection. Multipolarity is Being itself, born of civilizations, carried by sovereignty, sharpened by struggle.

The horizon glows with banners of many colors. The Western night thickens, yet the Eastern dawn shines with fire. Putin shakes Xi’s hand, and the world tilts. Multipolarity ascends, carried on wings of empires reborn. The West watches, trembling, as the chorus of tomorrow marches past its crumbling walls.