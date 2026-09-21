Konstantin Malofeev says Russia must put its own people first.

ON JUSTICE

At a meeting with First Deputy Interior Minister Andrei Kikot, Vladimir Putin said:

The interests of local citizens must come first when dealing with issues involving labor migrants.

Write it down. Print it in large letters. Hang it in every government official’s office.

The head of state has settled the most painful question once and for all. From now on, only targeted recruitment.

If an employer needs workers, then the employer should be responsible for them. House them. Transport them to and from work. When the contract ends, put them on a plane home.

No uncontrolled influx of migrants. No families. No enclaves. No schools or clinics for non-working dependents, and no benefits paid for at our expense.

For years, we were lied to: the market will sort itself out. It did not. The developers and retail chains sorted things out for themselves. They brought in cheap labor while shifting the costs of housing, healthcare, and security onto everyone else.

Their time is over. Next comes the gradual phasing out of the current system of individual work permits for migrant workers, together with a broader overhaul of the entire migration system. Migration policy is changing. God willing. We still have time to avoid becoming like Europe, where locals are afraid to go out in the evening.

Russia is our Motherland. “The interests of our citizens come first,” Vladimir Putin said. The interests of everyone else come second.

At last.

(Translated from the Russian)

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