Nuestra América argues that Puerto Rico’s future must be decided by Puerto Ricans themselves.

The slogan “Puerto Rico for Puerto Ricans” expresses an idea deeply rooted in the principle of national self-determination, which is recognized under international law and has long been central to debates over Puerto Rico’s political status. Beyond any specific ideological position, the phrase captures an aspiration shared by many: that the island’s political, economic, and cultural future should be decided primarily by those who live there and form part of its society.

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Since 1898, Puerto Rico has maintained a unique political relationship with the United States as an unincorporated territory. Over more than a century, several competing positions have coexisted: those who support statehood, those who advocate independence, and those who prefer to preserve or reform the island’s current Commonwealth status. This diversity shows that the central debate is not merely legal, but also historical, cultural, and social.

The idea of “Puerto Rico for Puerto Ricans” has also emerged in response to contemporary concerns surrounding economic sovereignty, migration, public debt, and changes in the real-estate market. Many Puerto Ricans have expressed concern about developments they view as a loss of control over the island’s resources, territory, and decisions fundamental to everyday life.

To say “Puerto Rico for Puerto Ricans” is to affirm that decisions concerning the island must be grounded in the democratic will of its people and their right to determine their own future. The precise form that future should take—statehood, independence, free association, or another arrangement—is a matter for Puerto Ricans themselves to debate and decide through legitimate and participatory political processes.

(Translated from the Spanish)

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