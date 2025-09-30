Multipolar Press

Kevin Maher
2h

Endurance in our endeavours would be a testament to your daughter’s courage, tenacity, and zest for life.

As a father myself, I can only imagine the pain that has been visited upon your family as a result of such a monstrous act.

This was a terrific, inspirational read.

Thank you for sharing.

Joanna Martin
3h

I am so sorry for your (temporary) loss of the brave, brilliant & beautiful Daria. But she is in good hands now. I once believed that death was The End. Now I understand that it is merely a transition where the husk of the seed falls away so that the plant can spring forth.

Your argument, which I understand to be that we don't know (when they are alive) who the heroes are because, while living, they may turn and become evil; is interesting. Is that a tenant of the Russian Orthodox Faith?

It is alien to Protestant Christian theology - and doesn't seem to me to be right. We are all sinners; but those who are saved would NEVER sell out to evil. And I know YOU wouldn't either. You & I might both eat a 2nd bowl of ice cream & more cookies when we shouldn't; but we'd die rather than get in involved in trafficking children; trafficking drugs, betraying innocents, etc.

